Alaska Commissioner of Revenue Adam Crum and Prospr Aligned Announce Launch of The Frontier Economic Fund (NYSE: AKAF)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alaska, long known as America’s last frontier, is stepping into a new era of economic leadership. Today, Alaska Commissioner of Revenue Adam Crum, in partnership with Prospr Aligned, announced the launch of The Frontier Economic Fund (NYSE: AKAF), a new investment vehicle focused on companies driving sustainable growth, local job creation, and long-term investment across Alaska.

“Alaska, America’s resource powerhouse, is now positioned as a critical solution for national priorities like energy security and supply chain resilience with the launch of The Frontier Economic Fund,” said Commissioner Crum. “AKAF represents a fundamental shift, prioritizing our top economic sectors including energy development, mining, tourism, cargo, transportation, and retail that make Alaska’s economy robust and prosperous. The more than 130 companies initially included in the index have prioritized local employment, local investment, and long-term strategic importance for the state. This fund is about telling Alaska’s story to more people and inviting them to help shape what comes next.”

Alaska added 7,700 jobs in 2024, surpassing expectations and returning to pre-pandemic employment levels. Construction employment is up 25 percent since 2019, and the energy sector is regaining strength. The Frontier Economic Fund highlights these trends by tracking 137 companies with meaningful operations, workforce presence, and capital investment in the state.

“There’s a real alignment happening between Alaska’s strengths and the country’s needs,” Crum added. “This fund creates a bridge between that momentum and people who want to support it.”

As part of the team behind the fund, Prospr Aligned views the launch as a moment of opportunity not just for investors, but for Alaskans. Vident Asset Management is the ETF fund asset manager and index creator.

“Alaska has always delivered for the country. Now we are offering a way for Alaskans, and anyone who believes in the state’s potential, to invest back into the future of this incredible region,” said Derek Kreifels, CEO of Prospr Aligned.

The Frontier Economic Fund launched on June 25, with an NYSE bell-ringing scheduled for July 2.

To learn more, visit https://thealaskaetf.com/

