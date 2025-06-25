Telxius and Ciena Achieve First Live 1.3 Tb/s Data Transmission Across the Atlantic

HANOVER, Md. & MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telxius, a leading global connectivity provider, and Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) recently completed a key milestone and industry first—a 1.3 Tb/s single wavelength transmission carried out across Telxius’ 6,600km Marea submarine cable between Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Bilbao, Spain.

Powered by Ciena’s WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e) technology, the companies also achieved the highest-ever spectral-efficiency transmission across the Atlantic, reaching a record-setting 7.0bits/s/Hz.

“We are committed to continually upgrading our network with new and enhanced systems to better support our customers,” said Carlos Dasi, CTIO, Telxius. “With advancements like Ciena’s WaveLogic 6 Extreme, deploying more capacity in the most efficient way possible is now a reality. This latest milestone demonstrates our ability to deliver that capacity across even the vastest of distances in today’s bandwidth-hungry digital economy.”

“This achievement with Telxius is the latest in a series of Ciena industry-firsts in coherent optics,” said Thomas Soerensen, Vice President, Global Submarine Solutions, Ciena. “WL6e will help Telxius provide high-capacity, diverse, and low-latency routes across the Atlantic, and will enable it to stay ahead of the evolving needs of its customers as demand for AI, content, video, and cloud applications continues to grow.”

Ciena’s WL6e is the industry’s first high-bandwidth coherent transceiver using state-of-the-art 3nm silicon to drive significant economic benefits for operators, including a 50% reduction in space and power per bit. Telxius plans to deploy WL6e in selected submarine systems across its vast network throughout this year and beyond.

About Telxius

As the world’s needs for uninterrupted global interconnectivity continue to rise, we are preparing the road ahead. Telxius is a leading global connectivity provider that combines subsea and terrestrial networks with data centers worldwide. Its extensive ecosystem includes nine next-generation fiber optic submarine cables and terrestrial backhauls spanning over 100,000 km, along with 100 PoPs and 26 landing stations and data centers worldwide. Telxius provides a wide range of network & transport, colocation and security services, as well as direct internet connectivity through its Tier-1 IP network.

About Ciena

Ciena is the global leader in high-speed connectivity. We build the world’s most adaptive networks to support exponential growth in bandwidth demand. By harnessing the power of our networking systems, components, automation software, and services, Ciena revolutionizes data transmission and network management. With unparalleled expertise and innovation, we empower our customers, partners, and communities to thrive in the AI era. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn and X, or visit the Ciena Insights webpage and Ciena website.

