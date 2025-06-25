Rubrik to Acquire Predibase to Accelerate Agentic AI Adoption

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE: RBRK) announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Predibase to accelerate agentic AI adoption from pilot to production at scale. Together, Predibase and Rubrik will deliver radical simplicity in models and data, resulting in improved accuracy, lower costs, better performance, and automated data governance. Venture firms Greylock and Felicis led funding of Predibase to date; terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded by AI technologists from Google and Uber, Predibase offers a fast way to fine-tune open source models into highly accurate, production-ready solutions. The Predibase platform combines a proprietary post-training stack for customizing models with a highly optimized inference engine. The platform includes a turbo serving engine for over 2x performance gains, along with LoRA eXchange, an open source system for deploying personalized models at scale. With Predibase, teams can support different users, use cases, and departments without ballooning infrastructure costs.

“We created Predibase to lift the barriers between an idea and production-ready AI. Today, many organizations still face challenges moving beyond the proof-of-concept stage,” said Devvret Rishi, Co-Founder and CEO of Predibase. “Predibase removes the hardest part of that journey and accelerates production-ready AI by giving teams an easy-to-use platform to tune models to their own data and run on an optimized inference stack. This unlocks more accurate results and faster models, all at lower cost.”

Overcome the Proof of Concept Wall

Gartner found on average that more than half of AI projects never make it into production and it takes eight months to go from AI prototype to production. Common hurdles include the risks in accessing valuable data, limitations in model accuracy and quality, high infrastructure costs, and a lack of data governance. These challenges lead to extended time to realize a clear return on investment. Predibase delivers better performance, up to 80% cost savings, and reduced AI infrastructure complexity over hosting foundation models.

A Powerful Combination for Secure, Scalable AI

“What the Predibase team has achieved with model training and serving infrastructure in the last few years is nothing short of remarkable. AI engineers and developers across the industry trust their expertise,” said Bipul Sinha, CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder of Rubrik. “Together, Rubrik and Predibase will drive agentic AI adoption around the world and unlock immediate value for our customers.”

Integrating Predibase will expand the work to secure and deploy GenAI applications that Rubrik is doing today with Amazon Bedrock, Azure OpenAI, and Google Agentspace.

Organizations globally rely on Rubrik to tackle complex challenges including accessing the right data, managing security, and optimizing for cost and performance. The combination of Predibase and Rubrik will bring optimized, fine-tuned, cost-effective models with governed data to help customers securely deploy agentic AI. Bipul Sinha discussed the acquisition in a blog post here.

About Rubrik

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) is a leading cybersecurity company that helps businesses keep their most sensitive data safe from threats like hackers, ransomware, and outages. Rubrik protects and secures critical information so that customers in industries like healthcare, finance, education, and the government, can recover quickly and keep running smoothly, no matter what happens. Trusted by more than 6,000 organizations, Rubrik is on a mission to secure the world’s data – running in modern systems and technologies, including cloud and AI.

For more information, please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on X (formerly Twitter) and Rubrik on LinkedIn.

About Predibase

Predibase is the fastest and most efficient way to customize and deploy models tailored to your use case and data. As the developer platform for productionizing open source AI, Predibase makes it easy to fine-tune and serve any model on cost-effective serverless infra that scales for the most demanding workloads. Predibase is trusted by organizations ranging from Fortune 500 enterprises to innovative startups. Most importantly, Predibase is built on open source foundations and can be deployed in your private cloud so all of your data and models stay in your control. www.predibase.com.

