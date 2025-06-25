-

IPValue Affiliate Licenses Samsung to Patent Portfolio Acquired from Intel

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IPValue Management, Inc. (IPValue) and Longitude Licensing Ltd. today announced that Longitude has granted Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. a license to the semiconductor portfolio held by Tahoe Research, Ltd, an affiliate of Longitude and IPValue (Tahoe). Tahoe acquired its portfolio of logic, memory, manufacturing process, and packaging patents from Intel Corporation in 2022.

“IPValue is a leader in licensing world class portfolios. We have earned our reputation for rigorous analysis, fair dealing, and a professional approach that makes us a buyer of choice and enables us to efficiently license the ecosystem,” said Keith Wilson, EVP of Partnerships and Acquisitions at IPValue. “This transaction further demonstrates IPValue’s unique ability to manage complex licensing programs with large and highly valuable patent portfolios, and to negotiate license deals with some of the world’s most successful and well-respected enterprises. We look forward to continuing to deliver returns to innovators and meaningful freedom to operate to our licensees.”

About IPValue Management

IPValue’s mission is to fuel innovation by working with leading technology enterprises to unlock value from their intellectual property portfolios. Since inception in 2001, IPValue has generated billions of dollars for its enterprise partners, while promoting freedom to operate. IPValue currently owns and manages the commercialization of over 12,000 patents. For more information, visit www.IPValue.com.

Contacts

bd@ipvalue.com

Industry:

IPValue Management, Inc.

Release Versions
English

Contacts

bd@ipvalue.com

More News From IPValue Management, Inc.

IPValue Announces Patent Purchase Fund

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IPValue Management, Inc. today announced the launch of a new fund to acquire patents through cash purchases. With initial partner and licensee funding of over $100 million already at its disposal, IPValue Management, Inc. and its affiliates (IPValue) aim to acquire high-value patent portfolios primarily addressing advanced semiconductor, computing, display, and communications technologies. The fund complements the other capital sources IPValue has to conduc...

IPValue Affiliate Licenses Samsung to Marlin Semiconductor Patent Portfolio

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IPValue Management, Inc. (IPValue) and Longitude Licensing Ltd. today announced that Longitude has granted Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. a license to the semiconductor portfolio held by Longitude subsidiary Marlin Semiconductor Limited (Marlin). Marlin acquired its portfolio of logic, memory, manufacturing process, and packaging patents from United Microelectronics Corporation in 2021. This deal continues IPValue’s track record of success in patent licensin...

IPValue Affiliate Acquires OLED Patent Portfolio

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IPValue Management, Inc. today announced that its affiliate Lumitek Display Technology Limited (“Lumitek”) has acquired approximately 200 patents from Seiko Epson Corporation (“Epson”) directed to OLED technologies. Epson is a global technology leader with a long history of innovation in display related equipment such as watches, TVs and projectors, with pioneering work on OLED display panels and related manufacturing technologies. “We are pleased to contin...
Back to Newsroom