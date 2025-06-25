IPValue Affiliate Licenses Samsung to Patent Portfolio Acquired from Intel

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IPValue Management, Inc. (IPValue) and Longitude Licensing Ltd. today announced that Longitude has granted Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. a license to the semiconductor portfolio held by Tahoe Research, Ltd, an affiliate of Longitude and IPValue (Tahoe). Tahoe acquired its portfolio of logic, memory, manufacturing process, and packaging patents from Intel Corporation in 2022.

“IPValue is a leader in licensing world class portfolios. We have earned our reputation for rigorous analysis, fair dealing, and a professional approach that makes us a buyer of choice and enables us to efficiently license the ecosystem,” said Keith Wilson, EVP of Partnerships and Acquisitions at IPValue. “This transaction further demonstrates IPValue’s unique ability to manage complex licensing programs with large and highly valuable patent portfolios, and to negotiate license deals with some of the world’s most successful and well-respected enterprises. We look forward to continuing to deliver returns to innovators and meaningful freedom to operate to our licensees.”

About IPValue Management

IPValue’s mission is to fuel innovation by working with leading technology enterprises to unlock value from their intellectual property portfolios. Since inception in 2001, IPValue has generated billions of dollars for its enterprise partners, while promoting freedom to operate. IPValue currently owns and manages the commercialization of over 12,000 patents. For more information, visit www.IPValue.com.