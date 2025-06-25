A10 Selected by Microsoft to Protect Mission-critical AI Infrastructure

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A10 Networks, a global leader in high-performance DDoS mitigation and application protection, today announced its selection by Microsoft to help secure mission-critical generative AI workloads. The milestone reflects A10's strength in scaling protection for AI-optimized infrastructure and reaffirms its role in safeguarding the next wave of cloud innovation. As part of this engagement, A10 is delivering advanced threat detection and mitigation capabilities tailored for the demands of hyperscale AI deployments.

“We’re proud to support the buildout of the world’s most advanced AI platforms as part of a collaboration and help ensure continuous protection for billions of transactions powering tomorrow’s innovation,” said Dhrupad Trivedi, A10’s board chair and CEO.

Follow us on Social Media

Visit our blog

Connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks provides security and infrastructure solutions for on-premises, hybrid cloud, and edge-cloud environments. Our 7000+ customers span global large enterprises and communications, cloud and web service providers who must provide business-critical applications and networks that are secure, available, and efficient. Founded in 2004, A10 Networks is based in San Jose, Calif. and serves customers globally. For more information, visit A10networks.com and follow us at A10Networks.

The A10 logo and A10 Networks are trademarks or registered trademarks of A10 Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.