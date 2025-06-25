NuCube Energy Accelerates Development of Groundbreaking Microreactor Technology with Strategic Support from Shell GameChanger

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NuCube Energy, Inc. (“NuCube” or the “Company”), a pioneering nuclear energy company developing a next-generation fission reactor, announced today that it has been selected to receive strategic support from Shell GameChanger, a program that backs early-stage innovations with the potential to reshape the energy landscape.

NuCube’s modular microreactor is designed from the ground up to deliver both electricity and high temperature heat — exceeding 1,000 degrees Celsius — making it uniquely suited to meet the needs of industrial and remote energy users. This breakthrough technology positions NuCube as a leader in the next wave of clean, reliable, and cost-effective energy solutions.

The collaboration with Shell GameChanger will provide NuCube with resources to accelerate the development and deployment of its technology. The support includes a grant to advance the company’s mission of delivering safe, simple, and economically viable nuclear energy.

“We’re pleased to welcome NuCube Energy into the Shell GameChanger program,” said David Kordonowy, Head of Commercial Partnerships at Shell. “Renewables and nuclear power in combination with electrification are key to decarbonize many energy services. NuCube’s novel reactor design is an exciting step towards aligning nuclear power to industrial heat and power needs. We’re very excited about NuCube’s prospects and are delighted to begin working together.”

“As global demand for clean energy continues to rise, NuCube is committed to delivering a solution that complements renewables and fossil fuels alike,” said Dr. Cristian Rabiti, Chief Executive Officer and Cofounder of NuCube Energy. “Our microreactor offers a transformative approach to industrial decarbonization and energy resilience. With Shell GameChanger’s support, we’re accelerating our path to market and expanding the impact of our technology.”

NuCube’s microreactor stands out in the nuclear sector for its:

- High temperature capability: The only reactor designed to compete with natural gas for industrial heat applications.

- Modular and transportable design: All components are factory-fabricated and road-transportable for rapid deployment.

- Passive safety systems: Utilizing natural forces and proven technologies for safe, reliable operation.

- Off-grid functionality: Ideal for remote locations and industrial complexes.

- Patented fuel assembly: Enhancing fuel efficiency and performance.

About NuCube Energy

NuCube is an innovative technology company designing a revolutionary nuclear fission reactor capable of producing electricity via high temperature heat. Uniquely, the company’s technology is capable of servicing both the electrical and the high temperature industrial heat markets. NuCube’s elegantly designed modular microreactor is exceptionally safe, simple, and economical. It is the only reactor that can produce heat greater than 1,000 degrees Celsius for industrial processes. NuCube’s technology can replace natural gas for industrial customers and provide cost competitive electricity.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Bill Gross and nuclear innovator Dr. Rabiti, NuCube is part of the Idealab Studio portfolio and is redefining what’s possible in nuclear energy.

For more information on NuCube, please visit www.nucube.energy.

About Shell GameChanger

Founded in 1996, the Shell GameChanger program works with businesses on unproven early-stage ideas with the potential to impact the future of energy. It provides startups with support, expertise, and seed funding, but gives them independence to make their own decisions. To learn more, please go to https://www.shell.com/gamechanger.