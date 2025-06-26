Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Ohmium Collaborate on Potential Opportunities to Develop Green Hydrogen Solutions in India

NEWARK, Calif. & BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ohmium International, a leading provider of Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) hydrogen technology, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited (India) in New Delhi. The parties will collaborate on the development of hydrogen-based solutions by integrating Toyota’s PEM* fuel cell modules and Ohmium cutting-edge PEM electrolyzers. The event was graced by central and local government. The chief guest who presided was the Hon’ble Union Cabinet Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Roads, Transportation, and Highways along with the guests of honor, Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Hon’ble Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy, Govt. of India, and Shri Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Hon'ble Minister of Environment, Industries, Food & Supplies and Forest & Wildlife, Govt. of NCT of Delhi. Additionally, Ms. Manasi Tata Kirloskar, Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, and Mr. Swapnesh R. Maru, Deputy Managing Director for Corporate Planning and the Green Field Project at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, also spoke about their support for this important endeavor The event took place at the Shangri-La Eros Hotel in New Delhi.

The parties will explore potential partnership opportunities to harmonize advanced fuel cell technology with Ohmium's hyper modular and efficient system designs. Ohmium modules are factory assembled and tested to enable rapid, low-cost, and cost-effective installation. Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited, supported by Toyota Motor Corporation Japan, will leverage their expertise in fuel cell technologies to drive innovation and sustainability in the transportation sector. Ohmium will contribute through its highly efficient and hyper modular PEM electrolyzer systems, which include advanced power electronics and closed-loop cooling systems. These initiatives aim to enhance the efficiency, scalability, and affordability of green hydrogen-based energy solutions.

“At Toyota, our vision for a sustainable future is grounded in innovation and meaningful collaboration. Today we are excited to announce this joint initiative that marks a significant milestone in advancing green hydrogen technology in India. By combining Toyota’s globally renowned expertise in fuel cell systems and Ohmium’s cutting-edge PEM hydrogen technology, we aim to deliver scalable, efficient and affordable solutions that accelerate India’s journey toward a carbon-neutral future. Through this collaboration, we reaffirm our commitment to providing clean energy solutions in support of India’s energy security and environmental sustainability goals,” said Mr. Sudeep Dalvi, Chief Communication Officer, Senior Vice President and Head of State Affairs - Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

“Toyota is known worldwide for their commitment and leadership in fuel cell and hydrogen technology. At Ohmium, we are very excited by the opportunity to work together on our joint mission of making green hydrogen-powered machines practical in the near and immediate term,” said Arne Ballantine, CEO of Ohmium.

Ohmium is headquartered in the United States with manufacturing facilities in India and, through its operations worldwide, has a global green hydrogen project pipeline comprised of diverse applications ranging from refineries, transportation, steel, ammonia, methanol, and beyond. This joint endeavour demonstrates the commitment of both parties to advancing green hydrogen solutions to enable a hydrogen-based society.

*PEM – Proton-exchange Membrane

About Ohmium

Ohmium designs, manufactures, and deploys modular, scalable Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers that enable cost-competitive green hydrogen production. The company’s suite of electrochemical products helps customers achieve their sustainable energy goals across various industrial, transportation, and energy projects. Headquartered in the United States with manufacturing facilities in India and operations worldwide, Ohmium has a global green hydrogen project pipeline exceeding 2 GW across three continents. In 2023, Ohmium raised $250 Million in Series C financing, led by TPG Rise Climate.