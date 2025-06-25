UiPath and Deloitte Redefine ERP Modernization with Agentic Automation Migration to SAP S/4HANA

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation, today announced a landmark transformation of its own enterprise resource planning (ERP) system through a strategic collaboration with Deloitte, a global leader in SAP business transformation. This internal initiative branded “Customer Zero,” positions UiPath at the forefront of ERP modernization and showcases how intelligent, agentic automation accelerates operational efficiency, reduces manual complexity, and enables business results at scale.

Amid rapid business growth and increasing global demands, UiPath identified the critical need for a next-generation ERP platform that could adapt to increasing complexity and global demands. The company faced mounting challenges, including fragmented systems, arduous manual billing cycles, and complex multi-GAAP reporting processes, all of which limited speed and scalability.

An Automation First Approach to ERP Transformation

To address this challenge, UiPath launched Customer Zero—a bold, automation-first blueprint for SAP S/4HANA migration. Unlike traditional ERP deployments, this initiative embedded the industry-leading UiPath Platform™ for agentic automation—including robotic process automation (RPA), intelligent document processing (IDP), UiPath Apps, and AI-powered orchestration—to create an intelligent, seamless transformation. This unique approach allowed UiPath to streamline SAP data migration, improve system integrations, and eliminate manual bottlenecks across core finance operations, forming the foundation of a strategic automation toolkit.

Breakthrough Outcomes and Industry-Leading Metrics

The results of the UiPath automation-led ERP transformation are remarkable:

200+ automations delivered across core processes by the UiPath center of excellence (CoE).

85%+ of critical finance workflows are now executed by unattended automations transforming billing, revenue recognition, and account reconciliation from manual input to automated processes.

93% clean core achieved, exceeding the industry benchmark of 80%, minimizing technical debt and enabling agile upgrades.

60% of test cases automated, drastically reducing business user fatigue and accelerating time to deployment.

10% acceleration in project delivery, demonstrating real-world efficiency gains from automation-enabled velocity in testing, validation, and integration.

“Agentic capabilities are essential to deliver automation-driven ERP outcomes,” said Jerry Hoberman, U.S. SAP Offering Leader, Deloitte. “Building on Deloitte and UiPath’s commitment to deliver Intelligent Automation solutions for our joint clients, together, we can help organizations unlock transformative business value as they move to SAP S/4HANA and RISE.”

“Our work with Deloitte demonstrates that automation isn’t just an enabler—it’s a catalyst for enterprise reinvention,” said Hitesh Ramani, Chief Accounting Officer and Deputy CFO of UiPath. “With SAP S/4HANA and our agentic automation platform working hand-in-hand, we’ve dramatically improved the efficiency, scalability, and resilience of our finance operations.”

Paving the Way for Agentic ERP and AI-Driven Decision Making

Now, UiPath is preparing for the next evolution: agentic ERP. With the UiPath Platform for agentic automation at its core, this future-state architecture will empower AI agents to autonomously manage complex enterprise workflows, orchestrate decisions across SAP and non-SAP systems, and engage humans only when needed. This agentic architecture, powered by UiPath Maestro, marks a shift from automation as a tool to automation as a co-pilot in decision-making.

Agentic ERP promises to deliver:

Autonomous handling of routine decisions and exceptions.

Seamless coordination between AI, robots, and humans.

A scalable foundation for continuous process innovation and agility.

“Agentic ERP is not just a vision—it’s the logical next step in the evolution of enterprise systems,” said Mihai Faur, CIO of UiPath. “Our Customer Zero journey demonstrates how organizations can future-proof their operations by embedding intelligent, agentic automation into every fabric of their ERP landscape.”

A Model for the Market

The UiPath Customer Zero transformation offers a proof point for any enterprise seeking to move beyond traditional ERP modernization. By placing agentic automation at the center of its ERP program, UiPath and Deloitte have redefined how organizations can modernize with speed, intelligence, and minimal disruption.

