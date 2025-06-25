Adapture Renewables Expands Partnership with Meta Through Two New Agreements in Texas

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adapture Renewables, Inc., a utility-scale solar and energy storage developer and owner-operator, announced the execution of two Environmental Attributes Purchase Agreements (EAPAs) with Meta. These agreements support Meta’s sustainability goals and reinforce the ongoing collaboration between the two companies to advance clean energy deployment at scale.

The agreements total 360 MW across two solar projects located in ERCOT that are expected to reach commercial operation in 2027. These projects represent a significant milestone for both Adapture Renewables’ growing development pipeline as well as Meta’s renewable energy portfolio. As demand for electricity surges, driven in part by the rapid growth of data centers and AI technologies, utility-scale solar projects like these are increasingly critical to meeting grid-wide energy needs.

These new EAPAs build on the three previously executed agreements between Adapture Renewables and Meta in 2023, bringing the total number of agreements between the companies to five, and total capacity to nearly 700MW across three states.

“This expanded partnership reflects the trust and alignment we’ve built with Meta over time,” said Jesse Tippett, VP of Origination at Adapture Renewables. “By structuring long-term agreements that balance risk and value for both parties, we’re helping to scale meaningful projects while enabling our partners to meet their clean energy goals.”

“Meta is always looking for opportunities to bring new renewable energy to the grid, and partnerships like this help make that possible,” said Amanda Yang, Co-Head of Clean and Renewable Energy at Meta. “We’re excited to expand our relationship with Adapture Renewables through these new agreements and continue supporting projects that move the energy transition forward.”

About Adapture Renewables, Inc.: Adapture Renewables, Inc. is a utility-scale solar and energy storage project developer, owner and operator. The company leverages its proven track record, deep domain expertise and comprehensive in-house development, EPC management, legal and project finance services to efficiently and effectively drive projects from origination to long-term operation. Owned by KIRKBI Climate – the private holding and investment company of the Kirk Kristiansen family founded to build a sustainable future for the LEGO® brand through generations – Adapture Renewables, Inc. has the financial footing necessary to take a diligent and thoughtful approach to project development and is invested in its projects’ long-term success. The company’s culture of creative problem-solving and shared mission to accelerate the global transition to clean energy contribute to its success deploying, owning and operating solar and energy storage assets across twelve states, along with a pipeline of projects in development across the US. Adapture Renewables, Inc. is based in Oakland, CA. For more information about Adapture Renewables, Inc., visit https://adapturerenewables.com.