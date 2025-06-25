Bleakley Financial Group Appoints Ray Sclafani to Board of Directors

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bleakley Financial Group (“Bleakley”), a dynamic wealth advisory and financial planning firm, today announced the appointment of Ray Sclafani to its Board of Directors. A widely respected executive, speaker and coach, Sclafani is the founder and chief executive officer of ClientWise, a leading business and executive coaching firm serving elite financial advisors nationwide.

With nearly four decades of experience, including 20 years as a managing director at AllianceBernstein, Sclafani brings a distinctive blend of strategic insight, leadership development expertise and industry perspective to Bleakley’s board. His appointment reflects the firm’s commitment to supporting advisor growth, deepening its national footprint and investing in the next generation of leadership within the independent wealth space.

“Ray is a trailblazer whose contributions to the advisory profession are second to none,” said Andy Schwartz, chief executive officer at Bleakley. “He’s spent his entire career helping advisors reach their full potential, and his voice will be instrumental as we scale our platform and deliver on our promise to advisors and clients alike.”

Based in Irving, Texas, Sclafani is a Professional Certified Coach (PCC) with the International Coaching Federation and holds a Bachelor of Arts from Baylor University. As part of Bleakley’s board, he will help guide strategic initiatives focused on advisor development, succession planning and long-term enterprise value creation.

“I’ve long admired Bleakley’s culture, values and commitment to empowering advisors to grow with intention,” said Sclafani. “I’m honored to join the board and look forward to helping the firm continue its mission of delivering extraordinary outcomes for clients and advisors alike.”

Bleakley’s board continues to reflect the diverse leadership and expertise needed to support the firm’s evolution. The appointment comes as Bleakley celebrates 40 years in business, marks a decade of independence and prepares for a strategic rebrand to reflect its national scale and forward-looking vision. This momentum is further accelerated by its partnership with Rise Growth Partners, whose investment and operational support are helping to shape the firm’s next chapter.

To learn more about Bleakley, visit www.bleakley.com.

About Bleakley Financial Group

Bleakley Financial Group is a premier financial planning and wealth management firm, dedicated to delivering tailored financial strategies to individuals, families, and businesses. Bleakley’s seasoned advisors prioritize clients' goals and offer bespoke planning and investment strategies designed to realize clients’ financial aspirations. Founded in 1985, Bleakley’s advisors manage nearly $10 billion in advisory assets (as of 6/30/2024). Bleakley is unwavering in its commitment to the financial well-being and legacy of clients, and consistently delivers outcomes that have enabled continuous success and growth.

About Rise Growth Partners

Rise Growth Partners is a synergistic financial partner that provides growth-oriented RIAs with comprehensive operational, financial, and growth expertise and systems. By investing a non-controlling minority stake in partner firms, Rise offers a solution for growth-oriented RIAs whose funding options are otherwise limited to strategic acquirers and financial sponsors. Its elite team, with over 200 years of combined experience, has a proven track record of building and exiting platform companies, generating billions of dollars in value. Rise is dedicated to building the next generation of “lighthouse brands” in the industry. Follow Rise Growth Partners on LinkedIn for more information and updates.

Advisors associated with Bleakley Financial Group, LLC may be either (1) registered representatives with, securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC, and investment advisor representatives of Bleakley Financial Group, LLC; or (2) solely investment advisor representatives of Bleakley Financial Group, LLC, and not affiliated with LPL Financial. Investment advice offered through Bleakley Financial Group, LLC, a registered investment adviser and separate entity from LPL Financial.