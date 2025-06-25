DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas and Volunteers of America National Services Break Ground on The Culbreath Senior Living Community in South Dallas

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas (DHA) and its development partner Volunteers of America National Services (VOANS) held the groundbreaking ceremony for a new senior housing development in South Dallas on June 24, 2025. The 268,000 square foot project will provide 364 new affordable housing units for seniors in Dallas who are age 62 and older. The senior living community is located at 2770 Bethurum Avenue in the Bonton neighborhood.

The project is named after DHA Board Chair Betty Culbreath, an affordable housing advocate and longtime community leader. The Culbreath represents a $96.7 million public/private partnership between VOANS and DHA. The mixed-finance property will feature 270 one-bedroom and 94 two-bedroom units specifically designed for seniors age 62 and older.

More than half (54%) of units will provide subsidies for residents below 50% of area median income (AMI). The project has an estimated 26-month construction period and is anticipated to open in summer 2027. The development will include a fully furnished clubhouse featuring a fitness room, business center, multipurpose room, library, and game room. Additional amenities include two dog parks, a swimming pool, pickle ball court, and bocce ball court.

“We are excited to have broken ground on this important affordable housing community for Dallas seniors," said Troy Broussard, president and chief executive officer for DHA. “The number of seniors living in Dallas is expected to triple by 2050, so developing more affordable housing options for our low-income seniors is an important investment. We are proud to work with VOANS, and several other partners on developing this community designed for an active senior population.”

This project is a significant undertaking. DHA and VOANS would like to thank the many partners involved in bringing the project to fruition including:

Amegy Bank

Comerica Bank

Dallas Housing Opportunity Fund

Freddie Mac

Humphreys & Partners Architects, L.P.

Lument

National Equity Fund

Spring Valley Construction Company

Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs

“Today marks a significant milestone in our commitment to addressing the critical need for quality, affordable housing for seniors in Dallas,” said Deborah Welchel, vice president of development for VOANS. “We’re not just building apartments — we’re creating a vibrant community where seniors can age with dignity and independence while remaining connected to the neighborhood they love.”

About Volunteers of America National Services

Volunteers of America National Services (VOANS), a subsidiary of Volunteers of America, provides affordable housing and healthcare services in over 40 states and in Puerto Rico. The organization employs over 2,000 dedicated staff who provide high quality services and care to our clients. As one of the largest non-profit affordable housing owners/operators in the nation, the VOANS portfolio includes over 240 properties and 15,000 affordable housing units. VOANS also operates senior healthcare programs,including independent living, assisted living, memory care, home health care, adult day care and Programs for all Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE).

Learn more at www.voans.org.

About Volunteers of America

Volunteers of America is one of the nation’s largest, established comprehensive human services organizations with 16,000 mission-driven professionals, dedicated to helping those in need rebuild their lives and reach their full potential. Founded in 1896, the faith-based nonprofit has programs in 46 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, serving more than 1.5 million people a year.

Learn more at www.voa.org.

About DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas

(a/k/a The Housing Authority of the City of Dallas, Texas or DHA)

DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas, provides quality, affordable housing to low-income families and individuals through the effective and efficient administration of housing assistance programs. The Agency aims to create opportunities for program participants to achieve self-sufficiency and economic independence. DHA provides housing opportunities to ~55,700 people through public housing developments and Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) programs. DHA’s mission is to provide affordable, quality housing and access to supportive resources across North Texas. The agency is governed by its Board of Commissioners and administers housing programs funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. DHA is an independent, local government entity not affiliated with the City of Dallas Housing/Community Services department, which is governed by the City of Dallas.

For more information about DHA, please visit: www.dhantx.com.