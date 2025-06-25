Veritone Awarded Sole Source Contract from the Department of the Air Force in Support of Air Force Office of Special Investigations

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building human centered enterprise AI solutions, today announced it was awarded a sole source (one year plus four years) contract with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI). Under the contract, Veritone’s aiWARETM platform, Intelligent Digital Evidence Management System (iDEMS) and professional services will provide AFOSI with advanced investigative and information capabilities to enhance and accelerate data analysis and workflows, investigative activity across several mission areas, and situational awareness.

Veritone’s aiWARE platform, which currently supports hundreds of enterprise customers, is an AI operating system that intelligently and securely orchestrates hundreds of best-of-breed cognitive and generative models in a single cloud-based or on-premise solution. It serves as the platform behind this initiative, enabling users to transform extensive volumes of textual data and unstructured video and audio data into actionable insights. Built on aiWARE, iDEMS is a comprehensive, purpose-built applications suite for the public sector that leverages AI to streamline the management and analysis of digital evidence, providing AFOSI with powerful forensic tools to handle vast amounts of data quickly and accurately.

“We are honored to support the Air Force Office of Special Investigations with Veritone’s AI-powered solutions,” said Ryan Steelberg, chairman and chief executive officer, Veritone. “By combining AI-driven automation, digital evidence management, and near real-time tracking, we can help enhance decision-making, operational efficiency and investigative effectiveness for national security applications.”

Jon Gacek, general manager, Public Sector, Veritone, commented, “This contract further expands Veritone’s existing role with AFOSI as a trusted solution provider for the U.S. Department of Defense and law enforcement agencies. By leveraging our aiWARE platform and iDEMS suite, we are equipping AFOSI with cutting-edge AI applications to modernize investigative workflows and strengthen operations. We look forward to supporting their mission with scalable, secure and rapidly deployable AI-powered capabilities.”

The agreement marks another milestone in Veritone’s expanding role within U.S. federal law enforcement and defense agencies, providing AI-powered solutions tailored to mission-critical applications. Veritone recently achieved “Awardable” status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, which includes the availability of Veritone’s Illuminate, Redact and Track solutions in the Tradewinds Marketplace. As AI adoption accelerates in the public sector, Veritone continues to deliver secure, scalable, and intelligent technologies that enhance operational effectiveness across investigative and defense landscapes.

To learn more about Veritone’s Public Sector solutions, visit:

https://www.veritone.com/solutions/public-sector/

