Toshiba Lands Significant National Cooperative Contract

LAKE FOREST, Calif. & FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toshiba America Business Solutions awarded a five-year contract and five-year renewal option with Region 4 – ESC, available through OMNIA Partners.

This cooperative contract enables OMNIA Partners' members to benefit from rigorously negotiated pricing on Toshiba's award-winning products and services. This means OMNIA Partners members continue receiving volume pricing on Toshiba's innovative e-STUDIO™ multifunction printers, managed print services, label and receipt printers, digital signage and Elevate Sky® solutions.

Rigorous Vetting Process

Cooperative Contracts available through OMNIA Partners are competitively solicited and publicly awarded with cost-optimized vendor agreements. This makes it easier for participating members to select from carefully vetted vendors delivering products and services meeting the specific needs of school districts, universities, government and nonprofit organizations across the United States.

"It's our privilege to work alongside OMNIA Partners for 12 years now to help their members affordably accomplish their day-to-day goals through the use of our products and services," states Toshiba America Business Solutions Chief Revenue Officer Steven Sauer. "Our team is very much looking forward to continuing to address the constantly evolving technology needs OMNIA Partners members are seeking."

