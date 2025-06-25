The Netherlands MoD Signs Agreement for Oshkosh Dutch Expeditionary Vehicle (DXPV)

OSHKOSH, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oshkosh Defense Europe B.V. together with Oshkosh Defense, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] business, announced today the signing of a significant agreement with the Netherlands Ministry of Defense (MoD) for the procurement of 150 Dutch Expeditionary Patrol Vehicles (DXPV), known as the “Kaaiman.”

“This agreement reflects the continued global interest in the Oshkosh JLTV platform and reinforces our role as the only Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) authorized to offer it to international customers through Direct Commercial Sales.” Share

The signing ceremony, held on June 25, 2025, in Doorn, Netherlands, marks a key milestone in the Netherlands’ ongoing modernization of its expeditionary capabilities and highlights Oshkosh’s continued position as the trusted choice for international allies.

The Oshkosh DXPV is derived from the proven Oshkosh Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) platform. It brings together decades of engineering expertise and operational excellence, offering the Dutch Marines a next-generation solution tailored for modern missions and expeditionary operations. The vehicle delivers unmatched off-road mobility, high speed, and seamless interoperability with NATO forces to support the Netherlands’ success in diverse and challenging environments.

“We are honored to work alongside the Royal Netherlands Marine Corps in delivering the Kaaiman,” said Pat Williams, Chief Programs Officer at Oshkosh Defense. “This agreement reflects the continued global interest in the Oshkosh JLTV platform and reinforces our role as the only Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) authorized to offer it to international customers through Direct Commercial Sales.”

With this agreement, the Netherlands joins a growing list of international partners selecting the tested and fielded JLTV platform to strengthen their ground forces. The DXPV will enhance the mobility, survivability, and effectiveness of the Dutch Marines, providing mission readiness in both joint and allied operations.

About Oshkosh Defense

Oshkosh Defense is a global leader in the design, production and sustainment of best-in-class military vehicles, technology solutions and mobility systems. Oshkosh develops and applies emerging technologies that advance safety and mission success. Setting the industry standard for sustaining fleet readiness, Oshkosh ensures every solution is supported worldwide throughout its entire life cycle.

Oshkosh Defense, LLC is an Oshkosh Corporation business [NYSE: OSK]. Learn more about Oshkosh Defense at https://oshkoshdefense.com/.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs over 18,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common purpose: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® S-Series™, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™ Communications, Oshkosh® Airport Products, Oshkosh AeroTech™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that the Company believes to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project” or “plan” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include risks related to the Company’s ability to successfully execute on its strategic road map and meet its long-term financial goals. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update information contained in this news release. Investors should be aware that the Company may not update such information until the Company’s next quarterly earnings conference call, if at all.