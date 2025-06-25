Dollar General Announces American Red Cross Partnership Extension

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Dollar General (NYSE: DG) renewed its commitment to the American Red Cross Disaster Responder Program with an additional $250,000 donation to support the organization’s disaster preparedness, response and recovery efforts. The donation will help provide safe shelter, hot meals, emotional support and resources to DG’s neighbors in need across the country. Since 2001, Dollar General has proudly supported the Red Cross through more than $11 million in corporate donations and in-store collections.

“Dollar General understands the profound disruption disasters like hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, fires or earthquakes can bring, and we’re proud to be Here for What Matters for our hometowns when they need it most,” shared Denine Torr, Dollar General’s vice president of corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. “For nearly 25 years, our partnership has supported the American Red Cross to both prepare for emergencies and deliver vital resources to individuals and their families. We hope these funds help provide compassion and restore hope, helping communities thrive once again.”

“Increasing severe weather events mean that families are relying on the Red Cross now more than ever,” said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. “We are so thankful for Disaster Responder members like Dollar General for their forward-thinking commitment that powers our preparedness and relief efforts, ensuring we can immediately provide help and hope to those facing their darkest day.”

Dollar General is committed to supporting its employees, customers and communities before, during and following the impact of disasters. Beyond its longstanding partnership and contributions to the Red Cross, which included a $1 million donation following Hurricanes Helene and Milton in October 2024, DG actively partners with organizations like World Central Kitchen, Feeding America, and Kids In Need Foundation to provide disaster relief support and fulfill its mission of Serving Others.

Additionally, the DG Employee Assistance Foundation supplies financial support to employees in various times of need, and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s Beyond Words program awards grants to public school libraries to help rebuild and restore book collections after disaster strikes.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is proud to serve as America’s neighborhood general store. Founded in 1939, Dollar General lives its mission of Serving Others every day by providing access to affordable products and services for its customers, career opportunities for its employees, and literacy and education support for its hometown communities. As of May 2, 2025, the Company’s 20,582 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico provide everyday essentials including food, health and wellness products, cleaning and laundry supplies, self-care and beauty items, and seasonal décor from our high-quality private brands alongside many of the world’s most trusted brands such as Coca Cola, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, General Mills, Hershey, J.M. Smucker, Kraft, Mars, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble and Unilever.