MyVest Partners with InvestSuite to Add Custom Model Building to SPS

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MyVest, a leading provider of enterprise wealth management technology, has partnered with InvestSuite, a global B2B InvestTech company, to offer custom model portfolio construction and management at scale.

The integration gives either home offices or advisors improved control over the creation of custom investment models using InvestSuite’s advanced model building tools and makes them available within the Model Management module of MyVest’s Strategic Portfolio SystemTM (SPS).

These custom models can be used alongside a wide range of investment vehicles within MyVest’s SPS, including mutual funds, ETFs, SMAs, and other third-party models, to build fully personalized, multi-asset class strategies. Advisors can blend home office models with custom models constructed in the InvestSuite system, and MyVest’s implementation engine optimizes the entire portfolio for tax impact, risk and alignment with client personalizations.

This partnership also makes it easier for firms to build custom models that include direct indexing and tax management, and make them more broadly available. Additionally, InvestSuite offers the option to use their proprietary portfolio construction methodology, InvestSuite Value at Risk (iVaR), a human-centric risk measure which controls against losses and time of recovery more than traditional symmetrical variance measures, which could enable their clients to offer a unique direct indexing service.

“InvestSuite’s and MyVest’s complementary strengths combine to give wealth management firms the opportunity to align unique client circumstances with tax-aware implementation at scale,” said Brian Marchiel, Chief Product Officer of MyVest.

“Working with MyVest is allowing us to close the gap between personalization and implementation,” said David Connor, Managing Director of InvestSuite. “This partnership brings together two platforms with a shared vision: empowering advisors and institutions to deliver modern, customized investment experiences that are both scalable and cost-effective.”

About MyVest

MyVest builds enterprise wealth management technology for the digital age. Driven by a vision for client-centric advice, MyVest empowers firms to deliver personalized portfolios at scale. A subsidiary of TIAA since 2016, MyVest is headquartered in San Francisco.

About InvestSuite

InvestSuite is a B2B InvestTech company that offers a suite of white-label and API-based investment solutions to help financial institutions accelerate their digital wealth transformation journeys and create the most engaging investing experience for their customers. With the understanding of the latest demands, the company continuously adapts its solutions to best encompass the needs of clients.

InvestSuite takes a rigorous scientific approach to performance and analysis, with quants and technologists demanding relentless quality for the algorithms and processes that power all the products and services, translating raw data into meaningful and actionable insights for the everyday investor.