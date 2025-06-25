Ferric and Marvell Collaborate to Advance Integrated Voltage Regulation for AI and Cloud Infrastructure

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ferric, Inc., a leader in cutting-edge power conversion solutions, announced its collaboration with Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) to develop optimized integrated power solutions for Marvell® custom silicon platforms, designed to improve performance, efficiency and return on investment (ROI) for AI and cloud infrastructure.

Ferric’s proprietary thin-film magnetic technology enables the world’s highest density DC-DC power converters and marks a breakthrough in integrated power management. By miniaturizing power regulation at the silicon level, Ferric Integrated Voltage Regulators (IVRs) are more than 10x smaller than conventional solutions— making them uniquely suited for in-package integration in advanced processors. This compact form allows power to be delivered with minimal distance and loss, unlocking unprecedented efficiency, speed and scalability.

As hyperscalers seek system-level solutions to support multi-kilowatt compute platforms, this collaboration validates Ferric’s unique ability to solve critical power delivery bottlenecks. Ferric IVRs help reduce transmission losses and enable increases in current density—delivering performance gains and better total cost of ownership for cloud operators.

“Ferric is thrilled to collaborate with Marvell in providing pre-validated IVR power solutions to their XPU customers,” said Noah Sturcken, CEO of Ferric. “Our collaboration provides a streamlined path for integrating Ferric IVRs into some of the most sophisticated and power-hungry processors ever made.”

“Placing IVR under, near, or inside the package delivers greater performance and efficiency while giving cloud operators greater flexibility when it comes to developing or optimizing their infrastructure,” said Will Chu, senior vice president and general manager of Custom Cloud Solutions at Marvell. “We look forward to working with Ferric to continue to bring pre-validated IVR solutions to our custom XPU customers.”

About Ferric

Ferric is a leading innovator in integrated power conversion solutions, specializing in advanced voltage regulation technologies designed to optimize power delivery in next-generation computing systems. By providing dynamic control over power at the core level, Ferric enables greater computational density, higher efficiency and smarter performance across a wide range of industries. With proven reliability and system-level impact, Ferric’s solutions play a pivotal role in unlocking the potential of tomorrow’s most demanding technologies. Learn more at www.ferric.com.

