Veeva and AWS Expand 10-Year Relationship

PLEASANTON, Calif. & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV), a leading provider of software, data, and business consulting for the life sciences industry, today announced an expansion of their long-standing collaboration. Veeva is using AWS as the cloud infrastructure for its Veeva Vault applications, including Veeva Vault CRM Suite. More than 50 Veeva Vault applications and specialized data offerings such as Veeva Compass and Veeva CRM Pulse now use the proven security, performance, and scalability of AWS.

Building on the long-standing AWS and Veeva partnership, Veeva is expanding beyond its use of AWS infrastructure as it scales its software and data offerings globally. For example, in order to connect sales, marketing, and medical in Veeva Vault CRM Suite, Veeva introduced Vault CRM Service Center last year, pre-configured with Amazon Connect (a unified, AI-native customer experience solution) for streamlined self-service and telephony. The integration and functionality embedded within Vault CRM Suite supports specific life sciences customer needs for inbound contact center operations and outbound interactions, such as calls from inside sales teams with healthcare professionals.

Looking forward, AWS and Veeva are working together in new ways to support evolving industry needs. For example, AWS recently joined Veeva’s AI Partner program in support of Veeva’s AI strategy and to enable mutual customers’ success.

“We are pleased with the performance, efficiency, and innovation from AWS over the past decade,” said Avril England, executive vice president of product management at Veeva. “By continually looking ahead and through partnerships like these, we ensure our customers get the best technology, data, and infrastructure that delivers real value.”

“For over a decade, AWS has supported Veeva’s technology transformation,” said Willem Visser, vice president of EC2 at AWS. “Our global compute infrastructure and services help Veeva as they continue to efficiently scale and provide the innovative solutions their customers need worldwide. We are pleased to support Veeva’s integration of Amazon Connect into its Vault CRM Service Center to help biopharmaceutical companies deliver the targeted, efficient experiences healthcare professionals expect, while maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance.”

