Becker and NovaTax Partner to Elevate Tax Learning, News, and Research Solutions

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Becker, a trusted leader in accounting education, has entered a strategic partnership with NovaTax, a tax research and news platform designed to meet the needs of small to mid-sized tax and accounting firms. This collaboration integrates NovaTax’s platform into Becker’s CPE learning management system (LMS), offering a complete resource for tax professionals at small to mid-sized firms to enhance their knowledge and streamline their workflows.

Becker offers an extensive selection of Continuing Professional Education (CPE) courses, available on-demand, via webcast, and through podcasts, hundreds of which are related to tax. NovaTax’s platform includes a comprehensive federal and state tax research library and weekly tax news updates.

"This partnership offers a unique opportunity to provide robust learning, news and research solutions to firms who may not otherwise have these resources," said Ed Clark, Becker president. "Becker CPE and NovaTax are able to provide timely, accurate information in a convenient format that streamlines workflows within accounting and tax firms while helping them improve outcomes for their clients.”

"We’re thrilled to partner with Becker and bring NovaTax to their platform," said Brett Notine, CEO of NovaTax. "This collaboration allows small and mid-sized firms access to trusted research and timely tax news they need. It reflects our commitment to meeting the needs of our joint current and future customers as they look to better serve their clients."

Comprehensive Tax Solutions in One Place

With NovaTax now integrated into Becker’s LMS, tax professionals can seamlessly transition between learning, news and research. NovaTax provides weekly updates on federal and state tax laws, trustworthy tax news curated by experts at Tax Analysts®, and a library of over 300,000 primary source documents. Paired with Becker’s CPE courses, users can stay informed on the latest tax regulations while building their technical expertise.

About Becker

Becker is a leader in accounting education, offering comprehensive resources to help professionals excel throughout their careers. With over 60 years of experience, Becker provides CPE courses and accounting exam preparation, including the CPA Exam Review, and unique learning solutions designed to meet the needs of accounting, finance, and tax professionals.

About NovaTax

NovaTax is a modern tax research and news platform tailored for small to medium-sized accounting firms. Featuring content curated and written by Tax Analysts®, NovaTax facilitates efficient tax research at both state and federal levels through daily updates, comprehensive primary sources, and cutting-edge AI-powered search technology.