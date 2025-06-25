GiveCard Collaborates with Visa to Modernize Disbursements in the Public Sector

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GiveCard, a platform purpose-built to help nonprofits and government agencies disburse and manage funds over prepaid funds, today announced a strategic collaboration with Visa. GiveCard will be issuing virtual and physical prepaid cards to recipients, distributing them directly to recipients through various U.S. government agencies.

Together, the two organizations are helping the public sector transition into the cashless era with infrastructure that enables secure ledger transfers at scale - through prepaid debit cards, as well as GiveCard-powered real-time bank transfers and automated workflows that reduce administrative overhead.

As the federal government accelerates efforts to modernize payments – including a recent executive order to phase out paper checks by September 30, 2025 – agencies are working to deliver digital-first, audit-ready payment systems. The GiveCard–Visa collaboration offers a turnkey solution: a modern infrastructure that fuses GiveCard’s advanced disbursement technology with Visa’s prepaid debit cards.

“The world is going cashless, and government and nonprofit systems have been working to modernize their payment systems to keep up,” said Lurein Perera, Co-Founder and CEO of GiveCard. “We built GiveCard to close that gap: offering a platform that empowers public-sector organizations to move money quickly, compliantly, and without requiring a 20-person operations team.”

GiveCard’s infrastructure includes high-limit virtual and physical prepaid debit cards, ACH/RTP/FedNow bank transfers, and a full-service cardholder support system through a platform and live interpreter network that operates in 25+ languages. It’s all backed by no-code dashboards, APIs, and customizable workflows so agencies can automate disbursement logic, like eligibility checks or attendance triggers, without building from scratch or hiring additional staff.

“GiveCard has built a simple and intuitive platform that helps eliminate the cost, time and complexity associated with disbursement of funds,” said Rick Malcolm, Head of Visa Government Solutions North America. “Their ability to integrate into government disbursement systems to manage complex and high-volume payments has made them an early success in the public sector, and we look forward to what we can accomplish together for our customers and stakeholders in the government sector.”

GiveCard is purpose-built for disbursement: its infrastructure was designed to move money into people’s hands with minimal friction, especially for unbanked or underbanked individuals. With no SSN or ID required, the system supports programs like housing aid, disaster relief, and research incentives while maintaining full anti-money laundering (AML) and Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) compliance.

The new collaboration will enable state and local governments, school districts, and nonprofits to rapidly implement and scale digital disbursement programs with Visa-backed prepaid cards and secure digital rails.

About GiveCard

GiveCard is revolutionizing how organizations move money to people. Our specialized prepaid debit card platform and disbursement management infrastructure make it simple and efficient to launch, scale, and measure the impact of fund distribution initiatives. From nonprofit organizations and government agencies running cash assistance programs to research institutions and school systems, GiveCard enables instant delivery of funds to individuals—no bank account required. Founded in 2018, GiveCard has facilitated the disbursement of millions of dollars to hundreds of thousands of individuals across the U.S. Learn more at www.givecard.com.