Avenacy Announces New Asset Based Lending Agreement with Texas Capital Bank

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenacy, a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to supplying critical injectable medications to the U.S. market, today announced that it has entered into an Asset Based Lending (ABL) agreement with Texas Capital Bank. The agreement provides Avenacy with the financial flexibility to accelerate its growth and support the continued expansion of its product portfolio to better serve healthcare providers, hospitals, and patients nationwide.

“The launch of twenty-three products in under two years reflects the strength of our partnership-driven model and commercial execution,” said Jeff Yordon, Co-Founder and CEO of Avenacy. “This financing enables us to build on the strong momentum we've achieved since inception and continue expanding access to high-quality injectable medications across the U.S. healthcare system.”

The capital from this agreement will enable Avenacy to advance near-term product launches and pursue key initiatives that reinforce its position as a reliable supplier of essential injectable medications. It will also fund strategic investments in the Company’s long-term growth portfolio, with a focus on high-return and market-formation products. With a portfolio of thirty products expected by year-end 2025, this financing marks a pivotal step in expanding Avenacy’s market presence and supporting sustained growth.

FTI Capital Advisors served as financial advisors to Avenacy for this capital raise.

About Avenacy

Avenacy is a U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical injectable medications used to treat patients in various medically supervised settings, from acute care hospitals to outpatient clinics and physician offices. Through a rigorous and optimized selection process, the Company is building out a pipeline of high-quality, FDA approved injectable products to ensure a resilient portfolio that can meet the needs of today’s dynamic drug supply chain. With an experienced team, commitment to quality and reliability, and product offerings intended to facilitate safe and efficient patient care, Avenacy strives to be a trusted partner for essential medications.

Avenacy was launched in 2023 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. For more information, please visit https://www.avenacy.com.