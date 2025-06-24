Infios Expands Partnership with PAN to Drive Global Awareness

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAN, a global integrated data-driven marketing and PR firm for B2B tech and healthcare brands, today shared details of the firm's expanding partnership with current client and end-to-end supply chain solution provider Infios, formerly Körber Supply Chain Software.

Initially tapped in September 2023 to scale brand awareness for Infios in the US, PAN built on the partnership with PAN UK in 2024. As a global technology partner to businesses giving supply chains greater flexibility, agility, and innovation, Infios was looking to build a global communications program that unified messaging across the US and UK with one agency. At the same time, retaining local expertise was important to ensure messages resonated in the UK.

Kathleen Fischer, Director, Corporate Communications at Infios, said: “As our business continues to expand globally, we needed to ensure our positioning was tightly aligned across markets and we were telling one unified brand story. Extending the expertise and creativity in the PAN team to both the US and UK is already helping us tell our story globally and grow our awareness seamlessly in both markets.”

To do this, PAN emphasized its previous media relations work with the supply chain solution provider in the US – and its ability to similarly elevate the Infios brand in the UK (and beyond) through proactive thought leadership and profiling key executives, finding ways to creatively tell Infios’ story locally and tap them into the major media conversations.

“With the global supply chain underpinning nearly every business around the world, it’s never been more important to tell Infios’ story,” Laura West-Wilson, UK Associate Director and Head of PAN’s Global Network noted. “Our US and UK teams at PAN work seamlessly together to ensure Infios’ message resonates in both markets, creating an amplifier effect that is growing brand awareness on both sides of the pond. For Infios, this means one unified team and reporting that drives impactful results, which is why we’ve seen a 50% increase in clients expanding their PAN US programs into the UK this year.”

About Infios

Infios is a global leader in supply chain execution, relentlessly making supply chains better - every single day. With a portfolio of adaptable solutions, we empower businesses of all sizes to simplify operations, optimize efficiency, and drive measurable impact. Infios serves more than 5,000 customers across 70 countries, delivering adaptable and innovative technologies that evolve with changing business needs. Our deep expertise and commitment to purposeful innovation help businesses turn supply chains into a competitive advantage, building resilience and shaping a more sustainable future. Infios is a joint venture of international technology provider Körber and global investment firm KKR.

Learn more at www.infios.com.

About PAN

PAN is an award-winning brand-to-demand agency forged from PR that empowers possibility for leading B2B tech and healthcare companies worldwide. Storytellers at heart with deep industry experience, a strategic, data-driven mindset, and a fully integrated marketing and communications service offering – PAN has been recognized as Outstanding Tech Agency of the Year by PRWeek, a 2x Technology Agency of the Year and PRovoke Media's Data-Driven Agency of the Year. PAN's approach blends the right mix of brand awareness and demand generation to move ideas across media, audiences to action, campaigns to results, and companies to the next stage of their journey, including brands like Algolia, Certera, Cornerstone, Extreme Networks, Genpact, Solera, and Vertex. For more information, visit our website at pancommunications.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE: PAN