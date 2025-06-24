Outcome Capital Announces Partnership of ZIEN Medical and Averra Holdings

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Outcome Capital, LLC, a highly specialized life sciences and healthcare advisory and investment banking firm, today announced that ZIEN Medical Technologies (“ZIEN”), a medical device contract design and manufacturing organization, has entered into a partnership with Averra Holdings, LLC, (“Averra”), a provider of specialized packaging solutions with a focus on the medical device industry and a portfolio company of Banner Capital.

"By combining ZIEN’s engineering excellence with Averra’s specialized packaging solutions, we are enhancing the value proposition for clients and supporting the advancement of innovation." - Dr. Oded Ben Joseph, Managing Partner at Outcome Capital Share

“Outcome Capital’s deep insight and counsel played a key role in guiding us to combine services and achieve this successful transaction,” said Tim Nieman, CEO of ZIEN. “As part of Averra, ZIEN's capabilities will be enhanced to include vertically integrated design and manufacturing services. Our team is eager to integrate and grow our impact.”

Thomas Busby, Director at Outcome Capital, commented, "ZIEN and Averra have tremendous tailwinds with renewed interest in domestic manufacturing, high demand for vertically integrated services, and a tailored platform for medtech companies to turn to. This is a win not only for ZIEN and Averra but for the medtech community."

Dr. Oded Ben Joseph, Managing Partner at Outcome Capital, added, “This collaboration represents a strategic step forward for both organizations. By combining ZIEN’s engineering excellence with Averra’s specialized packaging solutions, we are enhancing the value proposition for clients and supporting the advancement of innovative medical technologies. Outcome Capital is proud to have guided this partnership, leveraging our deep industry expertise to help both companies realize their shared vision for growth and impact in the medtech sector.”

About Outcome Capital

Outcome Capital (outcomecapital.com) is a highly specialized life sciences and healthcare advisory and investment banking firm, providing innovative companies with a value-added, market-aligned approach to mergers & acquisitions, partnering and corporate finance. The firm leverages its proven ‘strategy-led execution’ approach to value enhancement by assisting management teams and their boards in navigating both financial and corporate markets and implementing the best path for success. The firm’s strength stems from its multi-disciplinary, industry experts who draw from their broad relationships and a wide range of scientific, operational, strategic and transactional expertise across the value chain. Comprised of former CEOs, business development executives, venture capitalists, PhD/MD-level scientists and clinicians, and experienced commercialization experts, Outcome’s team is driven to propel innovation from bench to bedside.

About ZIEN Medical

Founded in 2009 and based in Salt Lake City, ZIEN is a vertically integrated medical device contract design & manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing product design & development, manufacturing, cost-down, packaging, sterilization, and quality & regulatory services to medical device companies.

About Averra Packaging

Founded in 1989, Averra Packaging is a leading provider of packaging solutions, specializing in the manufacturing of thermoformed packaging and flexible packaging, as well as packaging fulfillment services. Averra Packaging is focused on serving the medical device space while also providing packaging for the industrial, food, retail, and cosmetic industries. Featuring full in-house design, development, prototyping, tooling, and production capabilities, Averra Packaging specializes in innovative packaging solutions for companies around the world. Averra is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.