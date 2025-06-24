North Coast Credit Union Selects Mahalo Banking to Deliver Personalized, Core-Integrated Digital Experience

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--North Coast Credit Union (‘North Coast’) today announced its selection of Mahalo Banking to upgrade its digital banking capabilities. The credit union chose the Thoughtful Banking® solution to deliver a more secure, accessible, and personalized experience across online and mobile channels.

North Coast valued Mahalo’s ability to enhance existing functionality tailored to members’ daily needs while also supporting future growth through its strong connectivity with the Corelation Keystone core platform. The partnership will equip members with more advanced tools to manage their finances while optimizing internal staff workflow processes.

“We have always looked at technology as a way to strengthen relationships,” said A.C. Griffith, CEO of North Coast. “Mahalo stood out not just for their intuitive interface and feature set, but because they deeply understand the needs of credit unions. Its deep integration with Keystone was another important factor, helping us create a more unified experience between our core system and digital channels.”

Mahalo’s platform provides credit unions with a flexible infrastructure that supports usability, customization, and member security. Features like neurodiverse functionality, built-in Credential Assurance Technology (CAT) to bolster protection against fraud, and an inclusive design help credit unions like North Coast serve all member needs within their diverse communities.

“North Coast shares our commitment to relationship-driven service and forward-thinking innovation,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo. “We are proud to support their digital transformation and provide the tools they need to continue cultivating stronger member connections. Together, we’re building a digital experience that keeps the member-centric approach at the forefront.”

About North Coast

North Coast Credit Union (NCCU) is a not-for-profit financial cooperative proudly serving the people of Washington State since 1939. Originally established as the City of Bellingham Employees Credit Union, NCCU is owned by its members—not shareholders—and remains deeply committed to the financial well-being of the communities it serves. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Washington. Learn more at northcoastcu.com.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.