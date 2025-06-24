Xcell Biosciences Announces Joint Research Collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific to Advance the Next Generation of Cell Therapies

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xcell Biosciences (Xcellbio), a San Francisco-based instrumentation company focused on cell and gene therapy applications, today announced a strategic collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, to advance research in regulatory T cells (Tregs) and tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs). While significant progress has been made in the cell therapy space leveraging Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR T) cells, this collaboration aims to advance Treg and TIL cell therapies that specialize in combating autoimmune and solid tumor diseases. With solid tumors representing approximately 90 percent of adult cancers and instances of autoimmune diseases on the rise worldwide, this collaboration looks to target a crucial area for improving global health.

Leveraging the strengths of both companies, the joint research will focus on developing new methodologies to enhance the efficacy of Tregs and TILs in therapeutic applications. The collaboration also seeks to streamline workflows while improving scalability and reproducibility in cell therapy manufacturing to help make these critical treatments more accessible to patients.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Thermo Fisher Scientific on groundbreaking research opportunities. By leveraging our AVATAR™ cell therapy manufacturing platform, we aim to push the boundaries of what is possible in cell and gene therapy. This partnership will enable us to develop more effective treatments for patients in need,” said Shannon Eaker, chief technology officer at Xcell Biosciences.

Thermo Fisher has supported the majority of the approved cell therapies in the market by providing critical tools and materials as well as helping to automate and accelerate manufacturing.

“Xcellbio's interest in utilizing our Gibco™ CTS™ Detachable Dynabeads™ platform within Thermo Fisher Scientific’s modular, closed and automated cell therapy manufacturing workflow is a testament to the strength of our technologies,” said Andy Campbell, senior director of research and development at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “In combination with our full portfolio, including the Gibco™ CTS™ DynaCellect™ Magnetic Separation System and the Gibco™ CTS™ Rotea Counterflow Centrifugation System, we are confident that this collaboration will significantly shorten and enhance the manufacturing workflow for cell therapies in this space, ultimately helping our customers make the world a healthier place.”

About Xcell Biosciences

Xcellbio is driven by its mission to enhance the performance and safety of cell and gene-based therapies through the design and development of revolutionary technology platforms. The company’s commercial instruments and software allow researchers to discover novel insights into immune and tumor biology and enable the translation of these insights at patient scale through the development of its pioneering cGMP cell therapy manufacturing platform. Based in San Francisco and Melbourne, Australia, Xcellbio can also be found online at www.xcellbio.com.