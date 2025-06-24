Cashmere Announces College Investing Class of 2025

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cashmere Fund (Ticker: CSHMX), a next-generation venture fund making startup investing more accessible, today announced its College Investing Class of 2025, marking the first-ever NIL partnership of its kind. Three rising-star Division I quarterbacks have invested in the fund and partnered with the Fund's subadviser, Cashmere LLC (Cashmere).

The Investing Class includes:

LaNorris Sellers : As a quarterback at the University of South Carolina, Sellers is known for his strong arm, athleticism, and leadership potential as he rises within the SEC ranks. A highly touted recruit out of high school, he’s part of a new generation of athletes building their profile both on and off the field.

: As a quarterback at the University of South Carolina, Sellers is known for his strong arm, athleticism, and leadership potential as he rises within the SEC ranks. A highly touted recruit out of high school, he’s part of a new generation of athletes building their profile both on and off the field. Kevin Jennings : As a quarterback at Southern Methodist University (SMU), Jennings has earned recognition for his leadership, playmaking ability, and commitment to excellence on and off the field. A standout in the American Athletic Conference, he continues to build momentum as a key contributor to SMU’s success.

: As a quarterback at Southern Methodist University (SMU), Jennings has earned recognition for his leadership, playmaking ability, and commitment to excellence on and off the field. A standout in the American Athletic Conference, he continues to build momentum as a key contributor to SMU’s success. Avery Johnson: As a quarterback at Kansas State University, Johnson has emerged as one of college football’s most exciting young talents, recognized for his dual-threat ability and leadership. A former Elite 11 finalist and top-ranked recruit, he’s establishing himself as a rising force within the Big 12.

“Part of investing in venture capital is pursuing things that have never been done before. Completing Cashmere’s first-ever NIL deal is consistent with that legacy,” said Elia Infascelli, CEO of Cashmere. “In recent years, athletes have begun using their platforms for influence beyond their sport and at younger ages. We’re excited to partner with three talented young men who are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the emerging NIL space.”

The three quarterbacks will join Cashmere's growing network of influential partners, which includes 2025 NFL MVP Josh Allen, fashion entrepreneur Jenna Lyons, and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. They will work with The Cashmere Fund to support awareness of the fund and its portfolio companies, tout the upside potential of the venture capital asset class to their networks, and gain firsthand venture investment experience.

Jordon Rooney, CEO of Jaster Athletes, advised Cashmere on the formation of the partnership.

About The Cashmere Fund

The Cashmere Fund (Ticker: CSHMX), an evergreen interval fund, seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of private, early-stage venture capital investments. The Fund’s portfolio managers seek to leverage their networks of influence in the sports and entertainment industries to further compound and accelerate growth in the Fund’s portfolio companies. Learn more about The Cashmere Fund at www.thecashmerefund.com.

The Fund has paid partnerships with LaNorris Sellers, Kevin Jennings, and Avery Johnson.