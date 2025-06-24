IMDbPro and the International Casting Directors Association Launch New Collaboration to Accelerate Talent Discovery and Casting for Films and Series Globally

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IMDbPro (www.imdbpro.com), the essential resource for entertainment professionals, and the International Casting Directors Association (www.the-icda.com), the go-to resource to find casting professionals globally, today announced a new collaboration that empowers ICDA members to use IMDbPro Premium for talent discovery and casting around the world.

“This new collaboration between IMDbPro and the International Casting Directors Association marks a milestone in our commitment to supporting casting directors and other industry decision-makers to discover talent for their projects,” said Nikki Santoro, CEO of IMDb. “IMDbPro Premium enables ICDA members to tap into a vast pool of global talent, contributing to the creation of more diverse and compelling international productions.”

“Casting international projects requires skill, knowledge, passion, and a full toolkit of resources to bring forward the best actors for each role,” said Lana Veenker, President of the ICDA. “IMDbPro Premium enhances the ability of casting directors to more thoroughly and efficiently discover talent for global productions, which opens up new opportunities for actors and filmmakers around the world.”

As part of this new collaboration, IMDbPro has launched a feature that displays the ICDA logo on the IMDb and IMDbPro name pages of ICDA members. These casting directors are discoverable using the IMDbPro search filter for verified ICDA members. More information about the verified affiliations feature on IMDbPro, which is also available to members of Casting Society and SAG-AFTRA, is available here.

In addition to this new collaboration with the ICDA, IMDbPro is a vital talent discovery resource for the 1,200 members of Casting Society. Through its relationships with the ICDA and Casting Society, IMDbPro both empowers casting professionals and collaborates with organizations that advocate on their behalf.

IMDbPro and the ICDA encourage talent around the world to ensure they’ve provided updated and accurate information about themselves and their careers to their IMDbPro name page so they can be discovered by casting directors and other industry decision-makers. IMDbPro Premium includes the most powerful features for professionals to manage the display of information on their IMDb and IMDbPro pages and in search results, including contact and representation information, photos, demo reels, primary professions, “Known For” credits, guild memberships, demographic information, physical attributes, and much more. IMDbPro Premium members can access these options at any time and as often as they like using the “Edit your page” button at the top of their name page on the IMDbPro site or app. IMDbPro Premium members can discover other professionals with a customizable search tool that includes more than 50 filters based on experience, skills, self-identified demographic data, and more. Industry professionals can join IMDbPro Premium today at imdbpro.com.

About IMDbPro

IMDbPro is the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals. This membership service empowers professionals with information and features designed to help them achieve success throughout all stages of their career. IMDbPro premium membership includes the following: detailed contact and representation information; tools for members to manage and showcase their IMDb profile, including selecting their primary images and the credits they are best “known for”; exclusive STARmeter rankings determined by page views on IMDb; the IMDbPro app for iPhone, iPad, and Android; IMDbPro Track, which empowers members to receive personalized entertainment industry news and notifications on the people and film and TV projects they want to follow; and a convenient feature that generates custom digital assets to promote their work on social media and other platforms. IMDbPro is a division of IMDb, the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities. Industry professionals can join IMDbPro today at www.imdbpro.com. Follow IMDbPro on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About IMDb

IMDb is the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities. Hundreds of millions of customers all over the world rely on IMDb to discover and decide what to watch, advance their professional entertainment careers through IMDbPro, and grow their businesses using IMDb data and trending insights. Products and services to help fans discover and decide what to watch and where to watch it include: the IMDb website for desktop and mobile devices; apps for iOS and Android; and X-Ray on Prime Video. For entertainment industry professionals, IMDb provides IMDbPro and Box Office Mojo. IMDb licenses information from its vast and authoritative database to third-party businesses worldwide; learn more at developer.imdb.com. IMDb is an Amazon company. For more information, visit www.imdb.com/press and follow @IMDb.

About the International Casting Directors Association

ICDA brings together the world’s top casting directors in film and TV—connecting talent, sharing insight, and elevating the craft. We’re the go-to resource for directors and producers to find casting professionals globally. The association celebrates the important role casting directors play in bringing stories to life and provides ongoing support and community to members while welcoming new voices and diverse perspectives to our growing alliance.

With the European Casting Director Award and Academy Award for Achievement in Casting both to be introduced next year, the recognition of casting as a vital part of filmmaking is on the rise, and ICDA is proud to be at the forefront of this movement. For more information, please visit www.the-icda.com and follow @the_icda.