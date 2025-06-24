Jump and RightCapital Partner to Help Advisors Deliver More Personalized, Scalable Financial Planning

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jump, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for financial advisors and other financial services providers, today announced a new partnership with RightCapital, the fastest-growing financial planning software for financial advisors. This partnership enables advisors to seamlessly sync meeting insights from Jump into RightCapital’s platform—eliminating the need for manual data entry and helping to ensure financial plans remain accurate and up-to-date.

“RightCapital helps financial advisors simplify planning, increase client engagement and achieve long-term growth with powerful, easy-to-use technology,” said Shuang Chen, founder and chief executive officer at RightCapital. “We're constantly exploring new features and integrations that can remove time-consuming manual processes from advisor workloads. This new partnership with Jump provides advisors with another elegant solution to make their personalized planning more scalable.”

With this integration, Jump proposes updates to key household data—including incomes, expenses, goals and family records—after every client meeting. Advisors can review and approve the suggestions, then push them to RightCapital with a single click. This saves time, reduces the risk of errors and helps to keep client plans accurate and actionable—allowing advisors to stay focused during meetings while scaling their planning process more efficiently.

In addition to syncing meeting insights, the integration introduces several new capabilities:

“Ask Anything” About a RightCapital Household – Advisors can ask Jump specific questions like “Who is the beneficiary of Jill’s 401k?” and receive instant answers powered by the household’s plan data in RightCapital.

– Advisors can ask Jump specific questions like “Who is the beneficiary of Jill’s 401k?” and receive instant answers powered by the household’s plan data in RightCapital. RightCapital Data in Pre-Meeting Prep – Key RightCapital details are automatically pulled into Jump’s Pre-Meeting Prep feature, giving advisors a clearer, more complete view before every conversation.

– Key RightCapital details are automatically pulled into Jump’s Pre-Meeting Prep feature, giving advisors a clearer, more complete view before every conversation. Automated RightCapital Data Collection Template Completion – Jump maps conversational data to RightCapital’s data collection templates, automatically filling them out for advisor review.

– Jump maps conversational data to RightCapital’s data collection templates, automatically filling them out for advisor review. AI-Suggested Fact Updates – Jump analyzes conversational data (and other available context) to propose updates to a client’s household information, which advisors can review, edit and approve directly within Jump.

“Firm leaders consistently tell us they want to empower more advisors to deliver holistic financial plans to more clients,” said Parker Ence, chief executive officer and co-founder at Jump. “Our integration with RightCapital makes that easier than ever. Jump’s AI extracts and refines detailed financial data from client conversations, making it ready to create or update a client’s financial plan in minutes. It also makes it easier for advisors to search and summarize key planning data when reviewing client context. We’re proud to partner with RightCapital to deliver this powerful capability to our shared users.”

The integration is now live and available to all users of both Jump and RightCapital at no additional cost. Advisors can activate the integration directly within Jump.

To learn more about how Jump can benefit your firm and explore RightCapital’s comprehensive financial planning solutions, visit jumpapp.com and rightcapital.com.

About Jump

Jump is the industry’s leading advisor AI assistant, enabling registered investment advisor (RIA), broker-dealer, and enterprise teams to cut meeting admin by up to 90% while elevating the advisor and client experience. Jump automates meeting prep, note taking, compliance documentation, CRM updates, client recap email, financial data extraction and follow-up tasks, allowing advisors to process meetings in just five minutes – not 60. Jump is made for advisors, 100% customizable, deeply integrated with the tech stack, and designed with safety and compliance in mind. For more information, visit jumpapp.com, or for information about career opportunities at Jump, visit careers.jumpapp.com.

About RightCapital

RightCapital is financial planning software done right. RightCapital is used by thousands of financial advisors to grow their practices and set their clients on the path to financial success. Founded in 2015, RightCapital is the fastest-growing financial planning software with the highest user satisfaction among advisors (Source: The Kitces Report - 2024 Financial Planner Productivity Study). For more information, visit https://www.rightcapital.com.