MetLife Partners with Sprout.ai to Accelerate Claims Automation Across Global Markets

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sprout.ai, an insurance automation specialist, today announced it has partnered with MetLife, a leading global insurer, to drive claims automation and deliver improved claims experiences. The collaboration, which spans multiple territories across the US, Asia and LATAM regions, is aimed at improving accuracy, speed and the overall customer experience.

Sprout.ai’s purpose-built AI technology seamlessly integrates into insurers’ existing systems, enabling automated claims decisions that are both swift and fair. By combining Sprout.ai’s advanced capabilities with MetLife’s human expertise, it ensures that AI serves as a powerful complement - amplifying human judgment, empathy, and experience in every claims decision.

The broadening of the partnership follows strong early success in Latin America, where the solution has already demonstrated measurable improvements in claims turnaround times, accuracy, and customer satisfaction.

For both MetLife and Sprout.ai, these results speak to more than just technological advancement - they represent a fundamental reimagining of the claims experience.

Roi Amir, CEO of Sprout.ai, said, “This partnership is a clear example of how AI can deliver meaningful change in insurance. By cutting processing times and improving accuracy, we’re helping MetLife raise the bar for what customers can expect from their claims experience. It’s about delivering speed and empathy at scale.”

Venkata Natarajan, MetLife U.S. Chief Information Officer, said, “Our partnership with Sprout.ai is another example of how MetLife is innovating with high tech solutions to address real customer needs.”

The partnership supports MetLife’s broader initiative to modernize its global claims operations, with additional further rollouts expected across US, Asia and LATAM regions.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. For more information, visit https://www.metlife.com.

About Sprout.ai

Sprout.ai is an award-winning technology company focused on transforming the insurance claims process for Tier 1 insurers, such as AXA, MetLife and AdvanceCare (part of the Generali group), across the globe including Europe, USA, LATAM and APAC. With ground-breaking AI products, the platform empowers insurers to make claims handling faster, easier, and more accurate, so claim handlers can focus on what matters most: providing empathy and support to customers. For more information visit http://www.sprout.ai.