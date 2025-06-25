Transition Franchise Brands Selects Zuper to Elevate Field Service Efficiency and Deliver Seamless Customer Experiences

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zuper, the leading provider of intelligent field service management solutions, has been selected by Transition Franchise Brands to optimize their operational workflows and enhance customer engagement strategies. Transition Franchise Brands, with over 25 years of experience in creating service-focused franchise brands, is dedicated to supporting the aging population and their loved ones.

As Transition Franchise Brands continues its growth trajectory, it recognized the need for a robust field service management (FSM) solution that integrates seamlessly with its existing CRM, HubSpot, while enhancing operational efficiencies and customer satisfaction. The company selected Zuper for its intuitive interface, advanced features, and seamless integration, which enable efficient work order management and optimized use of marketing data.

“Our commitment to providing efficient, compassionate services to aging adults and their families is at the heart of everything we do,” said Matt Paxton, Founder & CEO of Transition Franchise Brands. “As our franchise model grows, Zuper’s comprehensive field service management platform empowers our franchise teams with the tools they need to operate efficiently, scale seamlessly, and deliver exceptional care. This partnership ensures that we maintain the trust and high standards of service our customers have come to expect while supporting the operational needs of a rapidly expanding network of franchisees.”

Zuper’s platform offers Transition Franchise Brands:

Seamless HubSpot Integration: Zuper integrates seamlessly with HubSpot, enabling the import of marketing data to optimize operational workflows and enhance customer engagement strategies.

Effortless Job Management: The platform empowers teams to track job progress, manage schedules efficiently, and capture detailed work data in real time, ensuring streamlined operations.

Advanced Reporting and Visualization: Zuper provides robust reporting capabilities, allowing Transition Franchise Brands to report on any data field and visualize insights directly within HubSpot for data-driven decision-making.

Customizable Templates: The platform offers highly customizable templates for reporting, invoicing, and customer interactions, ensuring adaptability to specific business needs and branding requirements.

Integrated Payroll and Invoicing: Zuper simplifies payroll and invoicing processes by capturing time and attendance data, integrating with QuickBooks, and handling project invoicing with ease.

“We are honored to partner with Transition Franchise Brands, an organization that has dedicated decades to supporting older adults and their families through critical life transitions,” said Anand Subbraj, CEO-Founder of Zuper. “By integrating our platform into their operations, we streamline workflows, improve efficiency, and expand their business without compromising their dedication to delivering compassionate care. Having worked successfully with leading franchises, Zuper is well-equipped to address the specific needs of franchise organizations, offering both consistency and flexibility. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to making meaningful impacts through innovative solutions.”

About Zuper

Zuper is redefining field service operations with the industry’s most advanced and intelligent field service management platform. Trusted by thousands of users worldwide and integrated with more than 60 best-in-class tech solutions, Zuper is empowering field service organizations with technology their teams love to use, helping them boost operational efficiency, enhance profitability, and increase revenue. Zuper provides fast-growing businesses with a competitive advantage, enabling them to delight customers in every interaction and drive growth. Operating since 2020 and headquartered in Seattle, Zuper is on a mission to transform field teams into Zuper heroes. For more information, visit zuper.co.

About Transition Franchise Brands

Transition Franchise Brands focuses on franchises that help make life transitions easier for aging adults and the loved ones that support them. We have over 25 years of experience serving older adults and the people who love them. Combined with our national franchise expertise, our team has the winning combination to build a portfolio of successful brands. Our partnerships with industry leaders in estate settlement, senior living, and a robust network of service providers establishes Transition Franchise Brands as a powerhouse poised for rapid growth.

Through television programs, media interviews, public speaking, and award winning books, founder Matt Paxton provides information and education to millions of people who currently need or will need assistance in their aging journeys.