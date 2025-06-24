Mirion Technologies and Westinghouse Partner to Drive Digital Innovation in Nuclear Instrumentation Systems

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mirion Technologies (NYSE: MIR), a leading provider of advanced radiation safety solutions, and Westinghouse Electric Company LLC, a leading supplier of nuclear plant instrumentation and control systems, have announced a strategic partnership to provide digital Ex-core Nuclear Instrumentation Systems (NIS) based on the high-performing Mirion proTK product line. This collaboration aims to alleviate operator and maintenance burdens, enhance performance, and ensure sustained operation success. This digital NIS upgrade solution is offered exclusively through Westinghouse for both Westinghouse and Combustion Engineering designed PWRs worldwide.

This initiative leverages Mirion’s proTK product line to upgrade existing analog neutron flux monitoring drawers, which were originally designed in the 1960s, to a state-of-the-art digital system. The Mirion proTK product line represents an advanced and reliable Ex-core neutron flux measurement solution to replace the outdated equipment that can be costly and labor-intensive to maintain. Additionally, the Westinghouse and Mirion collaboration provides a drop-in replacement for legacy systems, minimizing disruptions to operations and training. With over 400 drawers implemented globally, reflecting more than 4000 operating years, Mirion’s proTK product line has a proven track record for reliability and performance in nuclear facilities of any size and complexity.

“At Mirion, we are committed to advancing the nuclear industry through proven radiation safety technologies and expertise, and this partnership with Westinghouse underscores the importance of digital innovation.” said Loic Eloy, President of Mirion Technologies Group. “The integration of our proTK technology into the Westinghouse-designed fleet will bring unparallelled reliability and accuracy. We are excited to support the long-term success of the Westinghouse nuclear footprint through this initiative.”

For more information about Westinghouse and this digital NIS upgrade offering, please visit westinghousenuclear.com.

To learn more about Mirion’s proTK product line, visit mirion.com.

Mirion (NYSE: MIR) is a global leader in radiation safety, science and medicine, empowering innovations that deliver vital protection while harnessing the transformative potential of ionizing radiation across a diversity of end markets. Focused on nuclear and safety, the Mirion Technologies group is committed to powering advancements in nuclear energy through proven radiation safety technologies and expertise. Dedicated to driving better patient outcomes, the Mirion Medical group is focused on improving quality in cancer care through its broad range of solutions that enhance the delivery and ensure safety across the medical landscape. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs approximately 2,800 people and operates in 12 countries. Learn more at https://www.mirion.com/.