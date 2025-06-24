ReposiTrak Adds 40 New Egg and Dairy Suppliers to the Queue for the Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is proud to add 40 egg and dairy suppliers to the queue of companies joining the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These companies will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, with the goal of meeting the growing traceability demands of their retail customers.

Among the 40 new egg and dairy suppliers are many with a rich history. One is a leading national brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter, founded in 2007 and committed to humane animal care and sustainability. Another, a Mid-Atlantic based goat cheese supplier for more than 20 years, crafts award-winning cheeses using locally sourced milk and traditional methods. A third, established in 2012, delivers premium Wisconsin-made cheeses, highlighting the state’s heritage of dairy craftsmanship.

“Traceability has become a powerful differentiator for suppliers,” stated Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “Retailers are actively looking for partners who are easy to work with, and our hardware-free solution makes that possible. It allows suppliers to share data in any format and meet retailer demands without the technical burden—turning traceability into a competitive advantage.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware. Every traceability data file is checked using a 500+ point error detection process and ReposiTrak’s U.S.-based team works with suppliers to make corrections, so that the data is as complete and accurate as possible before it reaches their retail, wholesale or foodservice customers.

