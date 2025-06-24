BARR Advisory Partners with PSF to Launch First End-to-End Market Acceleration Solution for Public Sector Tech Providers

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BARR Advisory is pleased to partner with Product Special Forces (PSF) to launch Public Sector Ready, the first end-to-end market acceleration solution for technology providers serving the public sector.

Powered by BARR Advisory, a global cybersecurity and compliance solutions provider, and PSF, a GovTech strategy and execution firm, the partnership combines cybersecurity readiness with go-to-market expertise to help organizations enter and expand in the highly regulated federal, state, and local government markets.

With solutions tailored to cloud service providers (CSPs) either entering the public sector market for the first time or looking to expand their services within the public sector, BARR and PSF have built an ecosystem that prepares innovative SaaS and tech firms for rapid, scalable growth.

Public Sector Ready supports CSPs at every step of their journey to successfully partner with government agencies—from security and compliance readiness to government sales alignment and customer acquisition—by helping them achieve:

A secure platform that meets rigorous government cybersecurity standards and earns trust among public sector buyers;

Accelerated authorization with a clear pathway to FedRAMP, StateRAMP, and CMMC; and,

Public sector adoption and growth—aligning how the public sector plans, funds, buys, operates, and scales.

“Breaking into the public sector can be difficult to navigate—even for the most innovative cloud providers,” said Jason Glanville, co-founder and managing partner at PSF. “The partnership between PSF and BARR Advisory combines deep expertise—spanning security, compliance, product, and execution—with the systems and structures that enable trust, entry, adoption, and enterprise-scale growth in the public sector.”

The partnership solution also supports 3PAOs looking to certify CSPs by closing the gap between security and go-to-market ambition, enabling auditing firms to capture more clients looking to enter the public sector market through:

Pre-audit readiness—supporting rapid alignment to FedRAMP, StateRAMP, and CMMC requirements with tactical guidance and audit-prep frameworks, so firms don’t have to turn away prospects who need time to get there; and,

Authorization and market entry alignment—merging risk, assessment, and compliance workflows with the structures that enable public sector adoption and enterprise-scale expansion.

These solutions empower 3PAOs to support prospects through every stage of the compliance journey, from readiness to authorization and beyond, meaning firms can retain more pipeline, deliver greater lifetime client value, and stand out as strategic partners—not just auditors.

“This partnership allows us to meet organizations where they are and provide tailored solutions to accelerate growth,” said Aaron Hamlin, practice leader of cybersecurity consulting at BARR Advisory. “Many CSPs are interested in public sector opportunities but need preparation before they can succeed in a complex government audit. With Public Sector Ready, businesses can confidently enter the public sector market with the security, strategy, and support they need to scale.”

About BARR Advisory

BARR Advisory is a security and compliance solutions provider specializing in cybersecurity and compliance for organizations with high-value data that serve regulated industries such as healthcare, financial services, and government. A trusted advisor to some of the fastest growing cloud-based organizations around the globe, BARR simplifies compliance across multiple regulatory and customer requirements.

BARR Advisory consulting services include:

Advisory & Compliance

Operational Security

Security Assessments & Testing

Architecture & Engineering

About Product Special Forces (PSF)

Product Special Forces (PSF) helps ambitious tech companies thrive in the public sector. We align engineering, compliance, acquisition, and go-to-market strategy with the realities of how governments plan, fund, operate, and scale mission-critical solutions. From early-stage SaaS to AI, health tech, enterprise platforms, and hybrid cloud models navigating complex frameworks and overlays, PSF bridges product vision with the path to adoption, funding, and long-term, value-driven market growth.