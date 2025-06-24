FalconX Joins Lynq as a Launch Partner, Further Signaling Industry Support for the Real-time Interest-bearing Settlement Network

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lynq, the real-time, interest-bearing settlement network for digital assets, today announced that FalconX, a leading digital asset prime broker, has joined Lynq as a launch partner. Alongside B2C2, Crypto.com, Galaxy and Wintermute, FalconX will be a day one user and is actively connecting via API to the Lynq platform in preparation for launch.

The addition of FalconX comes on the heels of the world’s leading USD support exchange, Crypto.com, joining Lynq as the first digital asset exchange to integrate with Lynq and Fireblocks offering their 2,000+ client access through their interface. The growth of the consortium signals alignment around Lynq’s mission to deliver real-time settlement. Designed to enhance capital efficiency while addressing market fragmentation, counterparty risk, and evolving regulatory frameworks, the network provides the industry with a compliant solution.

“As a trusted prime brokerage for digital assets and one of the largest participants in the market, FalconX will be a driving force to help unlock liquidity for the network.” said Jerald David, CEO of Lynq. “FalconX’s breadth of product offerings and its extensive client network will make FalconX a catalyst for the growth of Lynq. We have already started working with their team and will be offering our mutual clients a compliant solution that meets the need of institutional market participants.”

Lynq was developed through a collaboration between core partners Arca Labs, Tassat Group, and tZERO Group with key support from the network’s service partners Avalanche and U.S. Bank. The onboarding of FalconX strengthens this foundation, expanding Lynq’s network and accelerating the shift toward scalable solutions that benefit the entire industry.

“We believe in building infrastructure that delivers tangible client benefits,” said Bob Rutherford, VP & Head of Operations at FalconX. “Joining Lynq allows us to deliver enhanced capital efficiency, real-time settlement, and increased interest — key capabilities that will define the future of finance.”

Lynq is committed to creating a unified, scalable settlement platform in partnership with the leading digital asset and financial institutions. The continued support for this solution reinforces the importance of developing the next generation of infrastructure by the industry, for the industry. To learn more about Lynq and how to join the network, please visit https://lynq.network.

About Lynq

Lynq is a broker-dealer operated real-time settlement utility powered by a tokenized treasury fund custodied at a special purpose broker-dealer. Developed by Arca Labs, Tassat, and tZERO Group, and supported by a syndicate of leading digital asset and tradfi institutions, Lynq offers clients a scalable and inclusive settlement service on a proven end-to-end platform. Built by the industry, for the industry, Lynq delivers interest and transparent proof of reserves within a bankruptcy-remote architecture that minimizes counterparty risk. Lynq’s patent-pending Yield-in-Transit technology enables users to maximize earned interest even during settlement operations, driving unprecedented capital efficiency.

About FalconX

FalconX is a leading digital asset prime brokerage for the world's top institutions. We provide comprehensive access to global digital asset liquidity and a full range of trading services. Our 24/7 dedicated team for account, operational and trading needs enables investors to navigate markets around the clock. FalconX Bravo, Inc., a FalconX affiliate, was the first CFTC-registered swap dealer focused on cryptocurrency derivatives. FalconX is backed by investors including Accel, Adams Street Partners, Altimeter Capital, American Express Ventures, B Capital, GIC, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Thoma Bravo, Tiger Global Management and Wellington Management. FalconX has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, London, Hong Kong, Bengaluru, Singapore and Valletta. For more information visit falconx.io or follow FalconX on X and LinkedIn.