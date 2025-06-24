Driving a Smarter Critical Minerals Future: from Creative Destruction Lab Alumni to Partner, GeologicAI Partners with CDL Minerals

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As announced today at CDL Super Session 2025, GeologicAI, the leader in High Resolution Decision Engineering for the Global Critical Minerals Industry, has joined the CDL Minerals program as its newest partner. This marks a profound milestone for Creative Destruction Lab: a venture that entered the CDL Rockies Energy Stream in 2018/19 now returns as a partner to help shape the next generation of mineral innovation.

Since graduating from the CDL program, GeologicAI has deepened and expanded its offering to serve six of the world’s top ten mining enterprises. These and other critical minerals leaders rely on GeologicAI technology to make better resource decisions faster. Their unique system uses a combination of advanced sensors to capture and enhance critical core data immediately onsite. Together with their purpose-built, industry-expert AI models and tools they are helping the world's mining leaders significantly increase yields, reduce emissions and exponentially lower the uncertainty of new critical mineral exploration.

“At GeologicAI we are passionate about driving a sustainable future for Critical Minerals. We are truly grateful to the powerful role CDL and its incredible mentors played in our trajectory,” said Grant Sanden, CEO of GeologicAI. “We are honored to play our small part in supporting CDL as it expands this unique value in the area we care most about.” GeologicAI joins an esteemed group of CDL Minerals partners including Vale, BHP, Seequent, and Fasken. Together, these organizations are supporting CDL Minerals’ mission to advance technologies for exploration, processing, and decarbonization.

“GeologicAI’s return as a partner highlights the strength of the Energy Stream’s alumni and the lasting impact of CDL mentorship. We’re excited to see their continued success translate into deeper engagement within the CDL network,” shares Heather Marshall, Site Lead of CDL-Rockies.

Launched at CDL-Vancouver (Sauder School of Business, University of British Columbia) in 2023, CDL Minerals brings together scientists, founders, and world-class mentors to accelerate the commercialization of transformative solutions in the mineral sector. This year’s graduating ventures include companies such as Eion (carbon-negative mining inputs), Geoproc (real-time rock mass characterization), and TerraBase (permitting intelligence platform), demonstrating the breadth of innovation across the stream.

Applications for the next CDL Minerals cohort are now open. Founders working on transformative technologies in mining and resource innovation are encouraged to apply at creativedestructionlab.com/apply.

About Creative Destruction Lab

Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) is a nonprofit organization that delivers an objectives-based program for massively scalable, seed-stage, science- and technology-based companies. Its nine-month program allows founders to learn from experienced entrepreneurs, increasing their likelihood of success. Founded by Professor Ajay Agrawal in 2012 at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management, the program has expanded and now has 13 sites across seven countries: Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, Halifax, Paris, Madison, Seattle, Estonia, Berlin, Melbourne, College Station, and Milan. Learn more at creativedestructionlab.com.

About GeologicAI

GeologicAI is the leader in bringing High Resolution Decision Engineering to the Global Critical Minerals Industry. Its unique, proven core scanning technology captures dramatically enhanced, critical data at the source - saving valuable time and expense. Combining this rich data set with advanced, purpose-built AI models and tools guided by deep domain expertise provides a clear path for the Critical Minerals Industry to harness and exploit powerful data driven insights. GeologicAI's unique combination of proven, practical, and powerful technologies is helping the world's leaders in mining and discovery make dramatically better resource, operations, and investment decisions, faster. Learn more at GeologicAI.com.