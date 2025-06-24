Salesforce Collaborates With UChicago Medicine to Enhance Patient Support

SAN FRANCISCO & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the world’s #1 AI CRM, today announced that UChicago Medicine is implementing Agentforce for Health to enhance the patient experience. Agentforce, Salesforce’s digital labor platform, is being integrated into the academic health system’s non-clinical, operational workflows to provide patients with 24/7 access to tailored, self-service information and support.

UChicago Medicine identified opportunities to improve the efficiency of non-clinical support provided to patients, particularly for routine inquiries received outside of regular business hours. The addition of agentic, AI-powered tools is intended to alleviate pressure on staff by assisting with high-volume, non-urgent tasks and providing patients with timely responses to frequently asked questions.

With the integration of Agentforce and Health Cloud, digital, AI-powered agents will help UChicago Medicine patients with a variety of information, from finding specialty care at convenient locations to answers about parking or directions.

“As part of our broader efforts to enhance the patient experience and streamline access to information, we’re implementing new digital tools to support our teams and patients,” said Andrew Chang, Chief Marketing Officer, UChicago Medicine. “These tools are expected to help automate routine inquiries so that staff can focus on more complex needs that benefit from personalized attention.”

UChicago Medicine is also exploring how to use this agentic, AI-powered technology to guide patients through care via phone and web chat. Patients will be able to refill prescriptions, schedule and modify appointments, and verify insurance ahead of time through a user-friendly chat interface. Patients also could receive real-time logistical support when traveling to appointments, such as notifying them if a parking garage is full and suggesting an alternative location.

“UChicago Medicine is setting a new standard for how healthcare providers can strategically leverage agentic AI to deliver tailored and effective care to its patients," said Adam Evans, EVP and GM, Salesforce AI. "By leveraging Agentforce for Health on the deeply unified Salesforce Platform, UChicago Medicine is not just boosting operational efficiency, it is empowering its staff to dedicate more time to meaningful patient interactions and elevate health outcomes.”

More information:

Find more customer stories on the Salesforce Newsroom

Read how agentic AI can help ease the healthcare workforce crisis and reduce paperwork

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size reimagine their business with AI. Agentforce — the digital labor solution for enterprises — seamlessly integrates with Customer 360 applications, Data Cloud, and Einstein AI to create a limitless workforce, bringing humans and agents together to deliver customer success on a single, trusted platform. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.