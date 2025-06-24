-

Wolters Kluwer Strengthens Compliance and Regulatory Reporting Agility for Triodos Bank UK

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer Financial & Corporate Compliance has successfully implemented its OneSumX for Regulatory Reporting solution at Triodos Bank UK, a leader in sustainable finance. The go-live strengthens the bank’s regulatory reporting capabilities and underscores its commitment to operational excellence and regulatory compliance in a fast-evolving regulatory environment.

“This implementation is a strong example of how cloud-based regulatory technology, applied through close collaboration, can improve transparency, agility, and long-term readiness,” said Dean Sonderegger, Wolters Kluwer FRR.

Share

“Triodos Bank’s focus on responsible finance aligns with our mission to help institutions lead with confidence,” said Dean Sonderegger, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR). “This implementation is a strong example of how cloud-based regulatory technology, applied through close collaboration, can improve transparency, agility, and long-term readiness.”

The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) deployment covers liquidity reporting, COREP, FINREP, and UK-specific PRA 110 requirements. According to program participants, the project highlights a strong partnership between Wolters Kluwer and Triodos Bank, enabled by a shared focus on data quality, transparency, and execution.

“We selected Wolters Kluwer because of their global presence and strong product offering,” said Sarah Morse, CFO, Triodos Bank UK. “With OneSumX, we’ve strengthened control over our reporting, gained better visibility into our data, and positioned ourselves in a stronger position to meet evolving requirements.”

In response to post-Brexit regulatory shifts in the U.K., Triodos Bank, drawing on more than 30 years of experience in ethical banking, says it sought a future-ready platform to strengthen data control and long-term adaptability. The decision to select Wolters Kluwer was made in light of its well-established product with strong functionality to strengthen its compliance posture

A collaborative approach was central to the project’s success. Triodos Bank’s internal data experts worked closely with Wolters Kluwer’s professional services team to streamline data ingestion and enhance reporting control. The system’s transparency and drill-down features enabled greater ownership of the reporting process, improving accuracy and issue resolution speed.

The Regulatory Update Service, a core feature of OneSumX, keeps the system aligned with ongoing regulatory changes. The solution’s advanced data architecture also supports exposure analysis and scenario testing, capabilities that align with Triodos Bank’s values-driven approach to risk.

Founded in 1980, Triodos Bank is a pioneer in sustainable banking. It finances enterprises that generate positive social, environmental, or cultural outcomes. The bank operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the UK, Spain, and Germany, with global reach through Triodos Investment Management.

“This was a textbook example of successful partnership,” added Darin Byrne, Vice President, Consulting and Professional Services, Wolters Kluwer FRR. “Triodos Bank brought strong internal capabilities and a clear vision. Together, we have delivered a scalable, transparent solution built for the complexity of today’s regulatory environment.”

Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk and Regulatory Reporting (FRR) is part of Wolters Kluwer’s Financial & Corporate Compliance (FCC) division, which provides a wide range of technology-enabled lending, regulatory and investment compliance solutions, corporate services, and legal entity compliance solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, corporate performance, and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

Contacts

Media Contact
David Feider
Associate Director, External Communications
Financial & Corporate Compliance
Wolters Kluwer
Office +1 612-246-9454
david.feider@wolterskluwer.com

Industry:

Wolters Kluwer

AEX:WKL
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#OneSumX
#RegulatoryUpdateService
#TriodosBank
#deregulatory
#financialservices
#regulatorycompliance
#regulatoryreporting
#wolterskluwer
#wolterskluwerfcc

Contacts

Media Contact
David Feider
Associate Director, External Communications
Financial & Corporate Compliance
Wolters Kluwer
Office +1 612-246-9454
david.feider@wolterskluwer.com

Social Media Profiles
Wolters Kluwer - Financial Services Solutions on Facebook
Wolters Kluwer on Instagram
Wolters Kluwer - Financial Services Solutions on LinkedIn
Wolters Kluwer - Financial Services Solutions on YouTube
More News From Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer to join industry leaders at Risk Live Europe

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk and Regulatory Reporting (FRR) is set to join the conversation at Risk Live Europe 2025, one of the year’s key gatherings for senior risk professionals. Held June 17-18 at Convene Sancroft, St Paul’s, London, the event will bring together more than 600 senior risk professionals from across the financial services sector to tackle the urgent questions shaping today’s credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk landscape. Francis Lacan, Dir...

Wolters Kluwer Hosts 'Storm Chasing' Session on Regulatory Complexity at 2025 ABA Risk & Compliance Conference

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory compliance experts with Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions will present practical insights for financial institutions on managing challenges amid the current "regulatory storm" of crypto expansion, varying state-level requirements and federal deregulation initiatives. The insights will be shared during a breakfast panel session at the American Bankers Association's 2025 Risk and Compliance Conference. "Storm Chasing: Crypto Cyclones, State-Level Squall...

Shanghai Commercial Bank Advances Governance, Risk, and Compliance Capabilities with Wolters Kluwer

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer Financial & Corporate Compliance today announces that Shanghai Commercial Bank (SCB) has implemented a comprehensive regulatory reporting and risk management platform using its OneSumX solution suite. This marks a significant step in SCB’s Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) initiative, creating a unified source of truth for Basel compliance, regulatory reporting, risk analysis, and stress testing. SCB is now compliant with the Basel III require...
Back to Newsroom