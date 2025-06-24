Wolters Kluwer Strengthens Compliance and Regulatory Reporting Agility for Triodos Bank UK

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer Financial & Corporate Compliance has successfully implemented its OneSumX for Regulatory Reporting solution at Triodos Bank UK, a leader in sustainable finance. The go-live strengthens the bank’s regulatory reporting capabilities and underscores its commitment to operational excellence and regulatory compliance in a fast-evolving regulatory environment.

“Triodos Bank’s focus on responsible finance aligns with our mission to help institutions lead with confidence,” said Dean Sonderegger, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR). “This implementation is a strong example of how cloud-based regulatory technology, applied through close collaboration, can improve transparency, agility, and long-term readiness.”

The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) deployment covers liquidity reporting, COREP, FINREP, and UK-specific PRA 110 requirements. According to program participants, the project highlights a strong partnership between Wolters Kluwer and Triodos Bank, enabled by a shared focus on data quality, transparency, and execution.

“We selected Wolters Kluwer because of their global presence and strong product offering,” said Sarah Morse, CFO, Triodos Bank UK. “With OneSumX, we’ve strengthened control over our reporting, gained better visibility into our data, and positioned ourselves in a stronger position to meet evolving requirements.”

In response to post-Brexit regulatory shifts in the U.K., Triodos Bank, drawing on more than 30 years of experience in ethical banking, says it sought a future-ready platform to strengthen data control and long-term adaptability. The decision to select Wolters Kluwer was made in light of its well-established product with strong functionality to strengthen its compliance posture

A collaborative approach was central to the project’s success. Triodos Bank’s internal data experts worked closely with Wolters Kluwer’s professional services team to streamline data ingestion and enhance reporting control. The system’s transparency and drill-down features enabled greater ownership of the reporting process, improving accuracy and issue resolution speed.

The Regulatory Update Service, a core feature of OneSumX, keeps the system aligned with ongoing regulatory changes. The solution’s advanced data architecture also supports exposure analysis and scenario testing, capabilities that align with Triodos Bank’s values-driven approach to risk.

Founded in 1980, Triodos Bank is a pioneer in sustainable banking. It finances enterprises that generate positive social, environmental, or cultural outcomes. The bank operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the UK, Spain, and Germany, with global reach through Triodos Investment Management.

“This was a textbook example of successful partnership,” added Darin Byrne, Vice President, Consulting and Professional Services, Wolters Kluwer FRR. “Triodos Bank brought strong internal capabilities and a clear vision. Together, we have delivered a scalable, transparent solution built for the complexity of today’s regulatory environment.”

Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk and Regulatory Reporting (FRR) is part of Wolters Kluwer’s Financial & Corporate Compliance (FCC) division, which provides a wide range of technology-enabled lending, regulatory and investment compliance solutions, corporate services, and legal entity compliance solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, corporate performance, and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com