Investortools and Piper Sandler announce integration to streamline municipal bond trading.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Investortools, a leading provider of fixed-income software solutions, today announced a new integration with Piper Sandler, a leading investment bank that specializes in municipal bond trading. This integration directly connects Piper Sandler to buy-side counterparties via the Investortools Dealer Network (IDN), providing clients seamless straight-through processing for bond transactions.

By integrating with Investortools, we demonstrate our ongoing commitment to technological innovation, meeting our clients exactly where they want to transact, and addressing the evolving needs of the municipal bond marketplace. Share

This partnership enables municipal bond investors and asset managers to trade directly with Piper Sandler, without ever leaving the Investortools platform. Through direct bi-lateral FIX connectivity, Piper Sandler’s full liquidity is seamlessly integrated into the Investortools portfolio, order, and execution management (POEM) system, enhancing automation and optimizing trade execution for a more efficient, end-to-end trading experience.

“Our integration with Piper Sandler reinforces our commitment to integrate with clients’ preferred trading partners and deliver robust automation capabilities,” said James Morris, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales at Investortools. “We understand the demands of busy buy-side clients who require seamless access and communication. Piper Sandler’s extensive market presence and proactive approach to electronic trading make them an ideal partner for expanding our network.”

The integration emphasizes Piper Sandler’s continued dedication to investing in municipal algo trading and enhancing electronic trading capabilities. “Our buy-side clients operate in a fast-paced environment and prefer managing their trades within platforms where they manage their investments,” emphasized Kyle Javes, Managing Director and Head of Municipal Fixed Income at Piper Sandler. “By integrating with Investortools, we demonstrate our ongoing commitment to technological innovation, meeting our clients exactly where they want to transact, and addressing the evolving needs of the municipal bond marketplace.”

With each firm boasting over 40 years of service in the fixed-income industry, both Investortools and Piper Sandler have continually advanced innovation, connectivity, and automation in municipal bond trading. Their joint efforts underscore a shared dedication to building more efficient, technology-driven trading ecosystems—empowering clients to access deep liquidity, navigate complex workflows, and capitalize on real-time automation.

About Investortools, Inc.

For over four decades, Investortools has been a leading SaaS provider of fixed-income solutions that are regarded by the industry as a prerequisite for investment management. Its comprehensive suite of products addresses portfolio, order, and execution management, performance analytics, 2a-7 compliance, and credit analysis. Trusted by over 200 firms managing more than $1 trillion in assets, Investortools supports SMA managers, fund managers, broker-dealers, and other market participants. Learn more about Investortools' commitment to innovation at www.investortools.com.

About Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; in the EU through Aviditi Capital Advisors Europe GmbH, authorized and regulated by BaFin as a tied agent of AHP Capital Management GmbH; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.