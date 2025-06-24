Axcelead and A2 Healthcare Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Drug R&D

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axcelead, Inc. (Axcelead) and A2 Healthcare Corporation (A2 Healthcare) announced that they will enter a strategic partnership to promote pharmaceutical research and development in Japan.

Axcelead operates a global business built on two core pillars: drug discovery services and mRNA CDMO services. Its drug discovery capabilities are provided through Axcelead Drug Discovery Partners, Inc. (Headquarters: Fujisawa City, Kanagawa) and Axcelead Tokyo West Partners, Inc. (Headquarters: Hino City, Tokyo), both offering pharmaceutical-grade drug discovery platforms.

In addition, ARCALIS, Inc. (Headquarters: Minamisoma City, Fukushima), Axcelead’s mRNA CDMO arm, operates Asia-Pacific’s first GMP-compliant API manufacturing facility for mRNA vaccines and therapeutics.

A2 Healthcare is a full-service CRO providing clinical development solutions for pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Leveraging its deep expertise in life sciences, the company contributes to medical and healthcare innovation to improve the quality of peoples’ lives. In March 2024, A2 Healthcare established a new office in Boston, USA, serving as both an inbound and outbound hub. Furthermore, as part of its efforts to address drug loss in Japan, the company is promoting “J-STEP” (Japan Strategic Teaming & Entry Program)—an initiative aimed at pioneering future healthcare innovations and strengthening Japan’s drug discovery capabilities.

Under this agreement, Axcelead and A2 Healthcare will work together to establish an integrated support framework covering drug discovery, non-clinical studies, clinical trials, regulatory submissions, and manufacturing. This comprehensive support system will assist academia, biotech ventures and pharmaceutical companies from Japan and abroad in advancing drug R&D in Japan.

“This partnership with A2 Healthcare enables us to provide seamless and efficient support throughout the drug R&D process for both domestic and international drug discovery stakeholders in Japan,” said Yoshinori Ikeura, PhD, Director, Co-CEO and CTO of Axcelead. “We believe this collaboration will drive innovation in the field of new drug development and foster a stronger healthcare ecosystem in Japan. Together, we are committed to tackling the issue of drug loss.”

“We are pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Axcelead, bringing together their deep expertise in drug discovery and non-clinical development with our strong capabilities in clinical-stage development and pharmaceutical value enhancement,” said Hitoshi Kamiya, President and CEO of A2 Healthcare. “This collaboration marks a significant step toward strengthening Japan’s drug discovery capabilities and, more importantly, enables us to provide better solutions in our ongoing commitment to addressing drug attrition.”

Through this strategic alliance, Axcelead and A2 Healthcare will jointly advance pharmaceutical R&D in Japan and globally, paving the way for the development of innovative healthcare solutions.

About Axcelead

Axcelead is a healthcare platform company centered around two core subsidiaries: Axcelead Drug Discovery Partners, Inc. (ADDP), a pioneering drug discovery solution provider, and ARCALIS Inc., a cutting-edge CDMO company specializing in the integrated manufacturing of mRNA pharmaceuticals.

With the vision of becoming the world’s most trusted and innovative healthcare platform company, Axcelead is committed to driving innovation and delivering a groundbreaking healthcare platform to a diverse range of clients. Our mission is to help realize a healthier future for people around the world.

https://www.axcelead-hd.com/en-home/

About A2 Healthcare

A2 is a leading industry CRO (Contract Research Organization) that conducts clinical trials on behalf of pharmaceutical companies. With approximately 1,300 employees located in Tokyo, Osaka, Taiwan, and Boston, A2 has contributed to the development of numerous drugs. A2 is actively involved in drug development for cancer, central nervous system disorders, respiratory diseases, and vaccines, in addition to traditional lifestyle-related diseases. The company is also advancing the implementation of various innovative solutions such as RBM (Risk-Based Monitoring), eSource Data, eSubmission, and DCT (Decentralized Clinical Trials) to enhance clinical trial efficiency. As a subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation, A2Healthcare is a key component of the group's healthcare business.

http://www.a2healthcare.com