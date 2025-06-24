Modives Modernizes Insurance Verification and Monitoring for Auto Master Systems Customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modives and Auto Master Systems (AMS) are teaming up to introduce CheckMy Driver, the Modives advanced insurance verification and monitoring solution, to AMS’s dealership management platform. This collaboration is set to modernize how Buy Here, Pay Here (BHPH) dealers verify and monitor insurance, helping them safeguard their portfolio assets more efficiently.

“CheckMy Driver represents a major step forward, eliminating the hassle of tracking insurance coverage while ensuring dealers stay protected." Share

CheckMy Driver connects directly with insurance carriers through consumer-permissioned access to verify insurance coverage in real time. Unlike legacy processes that rely on delayed inputs like mail, static databases, or manual tracking, CheckMy Driver delivers live policy data—ensuring immediate, accurate verification and providing actionable insights for business decisions.

When coverage is missing or does not meet business requirements, CheckMy Driver automatically alerts the dealer and engages the customer to resolve the issue. If the customer doesn’t take corrective action, or the dealer chooses to act quickly, the business can take appropriate risk mitigation steps such as placing collateral protection insurance (CPI), disabling the vehicle, or initiating repossession where applicable.

“Buy Here, Pay Here dealerships operate in a high-risk environment, and ensuring continuous insurance coverage is a key aspect of protecting their assets,” said Modives CEO Frederick Waite. “AMS’s strong reputation in the industry and deep understanding of dealer needs make them an ideal partner for CheckMy Driver. Our technology not only removes friction but also delivers measurable business impact by improving compliance, reducing risk, and minimizing manual workloads.”

AMS serves a network of more than 400 dealerships, including some of the most influential players in the industry. By aligning with best-in-class providers like Modives, AMS continues to expand the value of its platform while addressing a critical need for dealers navigating the complexities of risk mitigation and compliance.

AMS’s focus on innovation and customer-driven solutions drove it to this connection with Modives, as CheckMy Driver represents a natural fit within its ecosystem, offering dealers a proactive way to manage insurance compliance without the inefficiencies of legacy processes. Auto Master Systems has long been a trusted name in the BHPH industry, recognized for its commitment to providing high-quality software solutions tailored to independent dealerships.

“We are always listening to our customers and looking for innovative ways to streamline dealership operations,” said AMS President Mike Downey. “CheckMy Driver represents a major step forward, eliminating the hassle of tracking insurance coverage while ensuring dealers stay protected. By reducing administrative burden and providing real-time visibility into customers’ insurance status, we’re delivering a hassle-free solution that helps dealerships operate more efficiently.”

About Modives

CheckMy Driver is the only automated, AI-driven application that connects instantly with your customer’s insurance carrier to verify their coverage is active, accurate, and adequate, delivering actionable business results instead of just data and more work.

CheckMy Driver’s monitoring feature keeps an eye on their policy with live data, regularly verifying that it’s unchanged and that your asset remains protected. When it finds an issue, CheckMy Driver works directly with the customer to fix the problem, using its automated messaging process for remediation, including embedded insurance options.

For more information or for press inquiries, please contact MediaRelations@Modives.com or visit Modives.com.

About Auto Master Systems

Auto Master Systems (AMS) has been a trusted name in the Buy Here, Pay Here (BHPH) industry for decades, renowned for its commitment to providing high-quality software solutions tailored to the unique needs of independent dealerships. Serving a network of over 400 dealerships, AMS is dedicated to empowering its partners with cutting-edge tools that simplify operations, enhance compliance, and improve risk mitigation.

AMS provides a full suite of products for both independent, BHPH, LHPH, and Indirect and direct finance companies across North America. With a strong focus on innovation and customer-driven solutions, AMS continues to evolve its platform to address the ever-changing challenges faced by the industry. By collaborating with best-in-class providers, AMS delivers value-added services that streamline dealership workflows and reduce administrative burdens.

For more information, visit www.auto-master.com or contact AMS at ams@auto-master.com.