Less Waste, More Impact: ScottsMiracle-Gro and ProAmpac Advance Insecticide Packaging

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProAmpac, a global leader in flexible packaging and material science, has partnered with ScottsMiracle-Gro to introduce a groundbreaking spouted pouch for Ortho Home Defense Max. This new packaging combines the durability of rigid containers with the efficiency of flexible packaging, offering consumers a convenient and more sustainable alternative.

“The new Ortho Home Defense Max packaging represents a major step forward in sustainability and consumer convenience,” said Keith Miller, senior packaging engineer at ScottsMiracle-Gro. “By introducing a spouted pouch, we’ve significantly reduced our plastic packaging footprint while ensuring that our customers continue to receive the high-performance pest control solutions they trust.”

This design leverages ProAmpac’s chemical- and UV-resistant printing and laminating technology, ensuring durability and product integrity while advancing sustainability. Developed in close collaboration with ScottsMiracle-Gro, the spouted pouch allows consumers to conveniently refill their current dispensing system rather than purchase a new one. This supports consumer ease-of-use and dramatically reduces the plastic required per unit. By transitioning from a rigid container to a flexible pouch, the new packaging uses 90% less plastic, significantly lightens the overall weight, and is better optimized for e-commerce distribution. The pouch delivers the same volume of pest control solution with far less environmental impact.

“Our goal was to create a packaging solution that meets sustainability targets without compromising performance,” said Isha Labhasetwar, product development manager at ProAmpac. “By transitioning from a rigid container to a flexible pouch, this innovative design not only reduces plastic waste but also improves ease of use for consumers and aligns perfectly with e-commerce logistics.”

Recognized for its innovative design and sustainability, the Ortho Home Defense Max spouted pouch sets a new standard for environmentally responsible packaging in the lawn and garden sector.

