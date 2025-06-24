Fresh Air, on Demand: Roadie Partners With Filterbuy to Deliver High-Quality Air Filters Same-Day Nationwide

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Filterbuy, a leading manufacturer and retailer of high-quality pleated air filters, has partnered with Roadie, a UPS company (NYSE:UPS), to offer same-day delivery for its full range of air filtration products. By leveraging RoadieXD™, Roadie’s cross-docking solution, Filterbuy can provide customers with fast, efficient delivery of even its largest air filters.

RoadieXD™ combines cross-docking capabilities with Roadie’s on-demand delivery platform, enabling retailers like Filterbuy to offer fast, flexible delivery for big and bulky items that traditional carrier networks are not designed to handle. According to a recent Roadie survey, 49% of retailers report that slow delivery speeds for oversized items contribute to cart abandonment.

Filterbuy began working with RoadieXD™ last year as one of the solution’s first adopters, and is now scaling implementation as Roadie rapidly launches new cross-dock locations around the U.S.

“The air we breathe is the foundation of a healthy life, and our customers shouldn’t have to wait for that,” said David Heacock, founder and CEO of Filterbuy. “With RoadieXD™, we’re able to get our filters to customers the same day they order, even our largest HVAC sizes.”

Filterbuy is the first Roadie customer to allow orders from any marketplace seller to be delivered via RoadieXD™, simplifying fulfillment for the retailer and helping customers get their orders as fast as possible. The partnership enables a dual approach to fast shipping, offering same-day delivery enabled by Roadie and next-day delivery through UPS.

RoadieXD™ cross-docking locations accept items up to 200 pounds and up to 12 feet in length, including pallets. Retailers can cut delivery time from days to hours and offer same-day delivery up to 100 miles from each RoadieXD™ cross-docking location. By the end of 2025, the RoadieXD™ network will enable retailers to reach 60% of the U.S.

“Air filters are a great example of what makes RoadieXD™ effective because while they aren’t heavy, they’re still oversized,” said Marc Gorlin, founder and CEO of Roadie. “Filterbuy recognized early that tapping into our cross-docking solution could transform its customer experience and we’re helping make same-day delivery a competitive advantage.”

The partnership highlights UPS’s and Roadie’s complementary capabilities, demonstrating how businesses can leverage traditional delivery services and innovative on-demand solutions to optimize their logistics strategies. RoadieXD™ is integrated with existing UPS systems, can be billed to UPS account numbers and contribute toward revenue commitments.

Learn more about how RoadieXD™ streamlines last-mile operations for retailers.

About Roadie

Roadie, a UPS Company, is a logistics management and crowdsourced delivery platform. Founded in 2014, Roadie offers businesses fast, flexible and asset-light logistics solutions for last-mile delivery. Roadie enables local delivery to more than 97% of U.S. households by providing access to more than 310,000 independent drivers nationwide – allowing businesses to offer their customers delivery optionality for almost any industry, from airlines to artisans.

Roadie’s solutions include: local same-day delivery, delivery from warehouse with in-house sortation, oversized delivery, sustainable delivery, returns and more. For more information, visit www.roadie.com.

About Filterbuy

Filterbuy is a leading manufacturer offering a wide selection of residential and commercial high-quality air filters. With a focus on customer satisfaction and product quality, Filterbuy makes an extensive selection of sizes and types of filters, including custom sizes, all of which can be shipped anywhere in the United States in less than 2 days. As the only national brand that is 100% made in the U.S., Filterbuy keeps its costs low and passes these savings on to its customers. In the past decade, Filterbuy has become a trusted source for filter replacements.

Learn more at www.filterbuy.com