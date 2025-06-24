Aledade Acquires More Michigan Value-Based Care Operations

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aledade, the nation’s largest network of independent primary care, today announced its acquisition of the Michigan-based value-based care operations of CCA Holding Company, Inc.

This acquisition includes an Accountable Care Organization (ACO) and Physician Organization operating in Southeast Michigan and all related employees, further expanding Aledade’s existing expertise and presence across the state. Aledade currently supports more than 1,500 physician partners across more than 180 primary care practices and community health centers statewide, reflecting additional growth including last year’s acquisition of Medical Advantage, a Michigan-based provider of practice performance improvement and value-based care enablement solutions.

“We are excited to welcome these physician-led organizations into Aledade,” said Ahmed Haque, chief performance officer at Aledade. “This move further expands value-based care in Michigan, empowering more independent primary care organizations to continue providing high quality care in communities they serve.”

In the 2023 Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) performance year, Aledade ACOs generated a record $801 million in savings, surpassing all other accountable care partners nationwide, and achieved quality scores higher than average non-Aledade MSSP participants. Aledade’s physician-led ACOs were among the top performers in MSSP, with 93% achieving savings compared to under 70% among non-Aledade participants. Since 2014, Aledade and its partners have saved more than $2 billion in health care for U.S. taxpayers.

“As part of Aledade, the value-based care operations of CCA Holding Company, Inc. will have the ideal platform to continue successfully serving over 500 independent primary care and specialty offices in Southeast Michigan,” said David Klein, Chair of the CCA Holding Company, Inc.

About Aledade

Aledade, a public benefit corporation, is the largest network of independent primary care in the country, helping independent practices, health centers and clinics deliver better care to their patients and thrive in value-based care. Through its proven, scalable model, which includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, health care policy expertise, strong payer relationships and integrated care solutions, Aledade empowers physicians to succeed financially by keeping people healthy. Together with more than 2,400 practices, federally-qualified health centers and community health centers in 46 states and the District of Columbia, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across more than 200 value-based contracts representing nearly 3.0 million patient lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on X (Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn.