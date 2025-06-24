Tolion Announces Collaboration with Garmin, Global Leader in Advanced Wellness and Fitness Smartwatches, in Preparation for 2025 U.S. Launch of Tolion Brain Coach Mobile Application

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tolion Health, Inc., a digital health company developing artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for personalized, predictive and preventive lifestyle recommendations to improve brain health and longevity, today announced its collaboration with Garmin through its Garmin Health division. The integration of the Garmin Connect Developer Program (Health API) into Tolion products allows users of the Tolion Brain Coach mobile application to seamlessly utilize their health data from the extensive Garmin smartwatch and fitness tracker portfolio to further improve their personalized lifestyle recommendations. Early access users may enroll in the pilot version of Tolion Brain Coach application.

“At Tolion, we identify modifiable personal risk factors that impair brain health and performance and leverage our unique medical knowledge-base and AI software to address health risks and improve quality of life while enhancing longevity. The Garmin Health collaboration will advance our services by integrating the rich data generated by Garmin wearables, including a wide array of health metrics," said Martin Tolar, MD, PhD, Founder and Director of Tolion Health, Inc. "We are well funded to launch the Tolion Brain Coach mobile application in the U.S. by the end of this year and look forward to the impact of our first product. The Tolion Brain Coach provides access to immense amounts of medical knowledge and expertise that is not currently readily available to patients and practitioners and has the potential to improve the lives of millions of healthy individuals as well as people predisposed to Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.”

The integration of the Garmin Health API into Tolion products enable Garmin users to opt in to share real-time sensor data with the Tolion Brain Coach mobile application to help individuals optimize their lifestyle and improve brain health and performance for long-term wellness and longevity. The Tolion Brain Coach mobile application will now feature biometric sensor data such as activity details, Body Battery™, sleep, stress, heart rate and many others from Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers.

“Tolion Health, through its commitment to developing innovative digital health solutions for conditions like Alzheimer’s and dementia, showcases the potential of leveraging the high-quality biometric data of Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers," said Jörn Watzke, Senior Director, Garmin Health. “Prevention continues to be a key area of focus for forward-thinking companies like Tolion, and we are honored to be a collaborator on this exciting initiative.”

The Garmin Health team and Tolion share the mission to empower personalized health decisions through the aggregation and analysis of wearable data. This collaboration encompasses:

Healthcare applications including remote patient monitoring, digital therapeutics, and rehabilitation

Corporate wellness and employee engagement programs

Risk assessment, disease prevention, and customer loyalty programs

Research and clinical trials

"Tolion is a leader in preventive healthcare technology and our collaboration with Garmin marks a major milestone enabling seamless integration of health, activity and biometric data from Garmin wearables into the Tolion Brain Coach. This integration allows us to deliver highly personalized, AI-driven recommendations to predict and prevent health risks, guiding users toward better brain health and longevity," said Ing. Jaroslav Lískovec, CEO of Tolion Health CZ s.r.o., the Czech subsidiary of Tolion Health, Inc. “While treatment options for neurodegenerative disorders continue to advance, preventive medicine remains largely underdeveloped. By leveraging artificial intelligence solutions, our personalized lifestyle recommendation plans generated by the Tolion Brain Coach mobile application, with insights based on individual habits, medical status, and genetic background, can improve quality of life and help prevent or delay the progression of Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.”

About Tolion Brain Coach

Tolion products provide personalized, AI-driven guidance for brain health, performance and longevity. By emphasizing prevention, we can improve quality of life and significantly reduce the incidence and impact of devastating conditions. The Tolion Brain Coach mobile application represents a breakthrough in brain health solutions by providing personalized guidance with features including:

1. Risk assessment for brain health, improved performance & longevity

Empowers users with personalized health assessment & risk insights

Tailored to each user's unique health data

2. Analysis of lifestyle changes & interventions

Evaluates impact of lifestyle changes

Defines long-term effects on reshaping one’s risk score & performance

3. Machine learning driven health predictions

Provides insight into user’s health trajectories

Applies digital twin approach for cutting-edge predictions

The proprietary Tolion AI Engine integrates advanced AI technologies, including knowledge management systems, automated reasoning, machine learning and large language models. These technologies enable targeted, personalized interventions that improve cognitive health and overall performance. The Tolion AI Engine powers the Tolion Brain Coach mobile application by combining the latest medical knowledge related to brain health and neurodegenerative disorders with detailed user-specific data.

The initial goal of Tolion products is to improve brain health, enhance longevity, and reduce risks of neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease. The Tolion Brain Coach strives to advance the fight against Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders by shifting the focus from reactive treatment to proactive prevention. Age is the most important risk factor for these disorders, and as the global population ages, the risk of cognitive decline and disability increases. Scientific research shows that preventive interventions can lower dementia risk by more than 45%, thereby delaying or even preventing onset of advanced symptoms that can be life-altering for patients and their families.

About Tolion

Tolion Health, Inc., is a digital health company leveraging the power of AI, data, and collaborative technologies to deliver holistic personalized, preventive, and predictive care. Supported by a dedicated team of medical experts, Tolion integrates advanced technology with actionable insights, empowering patients to take control of their health, prevent disability, and improve performance. Tolion comprehensive brain health solutions powered by proprietary Tolion MedPortal and Tolion AI Engine systems identify and address modifiable personal risk factors that impair brain health and performance to improve quality of life and enhance longevity. The Tolion MedPortal is a next-generation medical knowledge management platform that applies AI to process vast amounts of data from scientific papers and medical studies to scale, verify, and continuously refine knowledge foundation for our products. The Tolion AI Engine uses this continuously evolving knowledge to provide personalized health insights based on genetics, family history, performance and medical status to individual users. Our innovative Tolion Brain Coach mobile application provides access to immense amounts of medical knowledge and expertise that is not currently readily available to patients and practitioners, and enables early prevention, accurate diagnosis, and continuous care, ensuring that everyone has the necessary tools to achieve a better quality of life and improved outcomes of health interventions.

About Garmin Health

Garmin Health, a leading provider of digital health solutions that leverage sensor data and insights of the Garmin product ecosystem, delivers custom results for corporate wellness, population health and patient monitoring programs. By using the Garmin Health API and SDK, third parties can seamlessly integrate real-time and historical smartwatch data into their apps in accordance with their specific privacy policies. As part of a global company that designs, manufactures and ships products worldwide, Garmin Health empowers enterprises to work with a single, trusted provider. For more information, email our media team, connect with us on LinkedIn or visit us online at garmin.com/health.

For more information visit www.tolion.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn.

