RISR and The American College of Financial Services Unite to Help Advisors Drive Better Outcomes for Business Owners

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RISR, a leading business owner engagement platform for financial professionals, today announced a strategic partnership with The American College of Financial Services (‘The College’), the nation’s largest nonprofit educational institution devoted to financial services. This collaboration will enhance how financial advisors serve business owner clients by combining specialized education with powerful technology.

The College’s mission is to provide applied financial knowledge and education, promote lifelong learning and advocate for ethical standards to benefit society. It’s a mission rooted in history and focused on the profession’s future. This partnership with RISR brings that mission to life by pairing expert instruction with actionable tools to meet the complex needs of today’s business owner clients. As part of the collaboration, financial advisors who complete The College’s Business Succession Planning Certificate Program will receive complimentary access to a business insights report from RISR—a robust, data-rich overview that helps advisors uncover valuation, risk and growth opportunities for business owner clients. This benefit is designed to immediately translate the certificate’s learnings into real-world client impact.

“Advisors working with business owners are in a unique position to influence outcomes that directly impact retirement, legacy and generational wealth,” said Jason Early, founder and chief executive officer of RISR. “This partnership with The American College of Financial Services puts the right resources in their hands—specialized education and technology-enabled insights—so they can step confidently into their role as planning leaders during critical transition moments.”

Over 70 percent of privately held businesses are expected to change hands in the next decade, yet most business owners are unprepared to exit successfully. This knowledge gap presents a major opportunity—and responsibility—for advisors to step in and guide their clients through these life-changing transitions.

“Knowledge without action leaves potential on the table,” said Jared Trexler, senior vice president, chief marketing and strategy officer at The College. “This partnership bridges education and execution, arming advisors with the requisite tools to meet rising market demand for business planning and succession guidance.”

This initiative reflects both organizations’ commitment to elevating advisor impact and improving outcomes for business owners, who are key contributors to the U.S. economy. By making high-quality resources more accessible, the partnership aims to drive better decision-making, smoother transitions and more secure financial futures.

Financial professionals interested in comprehensive planning engagement tools for business owner clients can book a demo with RISR here. Professionals interested in The College’s Business Succession Planning Certificate Program can learn more here.

About RISR

Founded in 2024 and backed by financial industry veterans, RISR is a first-of-its-kind engagement platform designed to empower advisors and the business owners they serve. By providing deep insights into valuation, growth opportunities, risk assessment, and more, RISR helps advisors deliver more impactful advice. Its platform supports succession and exit planning, estate and legacy planning, retirement planning, insurance coverage, tax planning, and capital and liquidity planning. RISR is committed to unlocking growth for advisors and ensuring the success of small business owners who form the backbone of the U.S. economy. For more information, please follow RISR on LinkedIn or visit risr.com.

About The American College of Financial Services

Founded in 1927, The American College of Financial Services is the nation’s largest nonprofit educational institution devoted to financial services professionals. Holding the highest level of academic accreditation, The College has educated over 200,000 professionals across the United States through certificate, designation, and graduate degree programs. Its portfolio of applied knowledge also includes just-in-time learning and consumer financial education programs. The College’s faculty represents some of the foremost thought leaders in the financial services industry. Visit TheAmericanCollege.edu for more information.