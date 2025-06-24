KONETiQ and National Golf Foundation Partner to Transform Golf Marketing

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KONETiQ, a leader in digital marketing innovation, has joined forces with the National Golf Foundation (NGF), the leading authority in golf research, to enhance marketing capabilities in golf. This exclusive partnership brings together NGF’s insights into over 47 million U.S. golf participants with KONETiQ’s digital media buying expertise.

The collaboration offers advanced, data-driven strategies, providing businesses with custom audience solutions and unparalleled media access. KONETiQ’s capabilities enable brands to engage golfers across platforms like Netflix, Spotify, and Amazon Prime, targeting a high-income, high-spending demographic.

"Golfers are an engaged market with significant spending power, they are ideal for connecting businesses in a variety of industries to a high-value audience," said Josh Goodin, Managing Director of KONETiQ. "We’re always exploring ways to help golf companies be more successful. Our collaboration with KONETiQ brings new data-driven tools to golf marketing, offering brands, retailers, resorts and course operators next-level audience creation and new paths to reach ideal prospects. By utilizing NGF’s definitive industry databases, golfer data and KONETiQ’s media assets, NGF’s members and marketing partners can be more strategic and targeted," Greg Nathan, President and CEO of NGF stated.

With both organizations deeply rooted in their respective areas of expertise, the NGF-KONETiQ alliance marks a new era in golf marketing—one that is data-enriched, digitally sophisticated, and deeply inclusive. NGF’s unmatched insights have established it as the premier data source, while KONETiQ delivers precision-targeted campaigns that engage audiences across all channels. Together, they offer tailored solutions to enhance growth for courses, brands, and those beyond the golfing ecosystem.

Previous collaborations have yielded impressive results for clients, such as helping a popular State Tourism Bureau surpass performance benchmarks by over 200%, while a golf coalition supported "Make Golf Your Thing" campaign inspired over 250,000 first-time golfers to visit a course. Additionally, KONETiQ delivered an innovative approach on behalf of the automotive brand Polestar, who more than doubled their showroom foot traffic from advertising.

For more information about KONETiQ, visit www.konetiq.com. For details about the National Golf Foundation, visit www.ngf.org.