Affirm and Moore Capital Management extend long-term capital partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, and the Moore Specialty Credit ("MSC") Platform, the Private Asset Backed Finance (“ABF”) platform of Moore Capital Management, LP (“Moore”), a global private investment management firm, today announced an extension of their long-term capital partnership through May 2027.

The expansion builds upon Affirm and MSC’s longstanding collaboration, which will surpass a decade through their latest forward flow agreement. As Affirm’s first loan buyer, Moore has supported Affirm’s efforts to increase access to flexible and transparent payment options since 2017 through multiple funding channels and partnerships.

"Our deep relationship with Affirm has allowed us to see firsthand their differentiated approach to driving positive credit outcomes,” said Erik Siegel, CIO of the Moore Specialty Credit Platform. “We look forward to continuing to support Affirm as it continues to generate quality assets that deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns.”

Moore has invested nearly $5 billion in Affirm’s assets since beginning its capital partnership in 2017. This includes multiple forward flow partnerships with Affirm and supporting the Company’s asset-backed securitizations through Moore’s Private ABF platform, Moore Specialty Credit.

“We appreciate Moore’s long-term support as one of Affirm’s earliest capital partners, especially their analytical expertise and thoughtful approach to structuring,” said Brooke Major-Reid, Chief Capital Officer at Affirm. “The expansion of our collaboration further validates our strategy of investing in foundational relationships as we extend responsible access to credit without any late fees or hidden charges.”

Affirm empowers consumers with a transparent and flexible way to pay over time without any late or hidden fees. The company generated over $33 billion in gross merchandise volume (GMV) for the last twelve months ending March 31, 2025. With a diverse and durable funding model across multiple channels, Affirm’s total funding capacity grew to $23.3 billion as of March 31, 2025, marking the ninth consecutive quarter that funding capacity increased. As a scaled and programmatic issuer, Affirm has issued 24 asset-backed securitizations totaling $12.25 billion with participation from over 150 unique capital partners across institution types, including: alternative asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, and banks.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network—one based on trust, transparency, and putting people first—we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

About Moore Capital Management

Moore Capital Management is the global private investment management firm of Louis Bacon. Moore Capital invests in the public global financial markets and real estate, private lending and private equity markets.

AFRM-PA