BrainChip and HaiLa Partner to Demonstrate Ultra-Low Power Edge AI Connectivity for IoT Sensor Applications

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, brain-inspired AI, today announced a strategic collaboration with HaiLa Technologies, an innovator in ultra-low power wireless connectivity. BrainChip and HaiLa are working with leading OEMs and ecosystem partners to bring their combined capabilities to market across medical, environmental, and infrastructure monitoring domains.

Together, the companies will demonstrate how BrainChip’s Akida™ neuromorphic technology pairs seamlessly with HaiLa’s BSC2000 radio frequency integrated circuit RFIC to enable breakthrough power efficiency for connected sensor applications in IoT, medical, and smart infrastructure markets.

The combined technologies produce an ultra-efficient architecture that paves the way for continuously connected battery-operated devices that can last the entire life of the product on a single coin cell battery. This joint demonstration leverages HaiLa’s hyper power-efficient passive backscatter wireless communication over standard Wi-Fi infrastructure with BrainChip’s Akida™ AKD1500 event-based AI processor. The integration provides a unique platform for anomaly detection, condition monitoring, and other sensor-intelligence tasks while operating on just microwatts of power.

BrainChip and HaiLa are teaming up to deliver smarter, ultra-low-power solutions for intelligent connected edge devices, making it easier to run AI at the edge without draining battery life. HaiLa’s BSC2000 is a Wi-Fi-compatible connectivity RFIC designed to showcase extreme power savings in IoT environments. When paired with Akida’s energy-efficient, event-driven AI compute, the result is a uniquely optimized approach.

“As a pioneer in neuromorphic computing, we are excited to partner with HaiLa to demonstrate how advanced low-power AI processing can work in tandem with ultra-efficient wireless connectivity,” said Steve Brightfield, CMO at BrainChip. “By combining our Akida technology with HaiLa’s innovative RF platform, we’re making intelligent, battery-powered edge sensors a practical reality.”

“Our collaboration with BrainChip brings together two power-conscious technologies that redefine what is possible at the edge,” said Patricia Bower, Vice President of Product Management at HaiLa. “With backscatter Wi-Fi and neuromorphic AI operating on microwatts, developers can create continuously monitored, intelligent sensors that last for years without battery replacement. This is transformative for anomaly detection, predictive maintenance, and other real-time sensing applications.”

To learn more about the partnership, visit BrainChip (booth #919) and HaiLa (booth #738) from June 24-26 in Santa Clara, California for Sensors Converge 2025, where industry experts in sensing, processing, and connectivity come together to tackle design challenges, share cutting-edge insights, and ignite innovation.

About HaiLa Technologies

Founded in 2019, HaiLa is a fabless semiconductor and software company developing low-power multi-protocol radio communication for IoT devices. Originally conceptualized at Stanford University, HaiLa enables pervasive edge AI and the scaling of battery-free IoT by offering extremely power-efficient wireless connectivity on industry standard wireless protocols like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular. HaiLa solutions deliver unparalleled cost savings in battery maintenance, the ability to leverage existing wireless infrastructure, and support for efficient communication of locally inferenced AI/ML data directly on the device.

Customers and partners are focused on the consumer electronics, smart buildings and logistics spaces, along with mobile, manufacturing, transportation, and medical markets.

HaiLa has raised $16.8 M USD in funding, including non-dilutive financing from Sustainable Development Technology Canada and TechnoClimat Quebec.

Find more information at http://www.haila.io

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s Akida™ processor is the first commercial, fully digital, event-based AI solution that mimics the way the brain analyzes data—processing only essential inputs with unmatched efficiency and speed. Akida supports Edge learning directly on the chip, without the need for cloud connectivity, providing significant advantages in latency, privacy, and energy consumption. Akida IP is ideal for integration into SoCs used in a wide range of real-world applications, from connected vehicles and consumer electronics to industrial automation and IoT sensors. Explore more at www.brainchip.com.

