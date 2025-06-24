SageSure Launches Free Electrical Fire Prevention Program for Louisiana Policyholders

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SageSure, one of the largest managing general underwriters focused on catastrophe-exposed markets, today announced it has partnered with Whisker Labs to help homeowners prevent electrical fires, starting in Louisiana. By providing free Ting sensors and fire prevention services to eligible Louisiana policyholders, SageSure is further expanding its proactive property protection solutions that complement its insurance offerings.

The Ting plug-in sensor and app help detect hazards that lead to electrical fires within a home’s wiring, devices, and utility equipment. If a hazard is identified, the Ting sensor app alerts the homeowner and guides them through the repairs needed to address the issue.

“SageSure is proud to enhance our suite of solutions with an electrical fire prevention program proven to make homes safer and more resilient,” said Paul VanderMarck, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at SageSure. “Fires are one of the most costly and devastating events a homeowner may face, and approximately 20% of SageSure’s fire claims are the result of electrical hazards. We look forward to partnering with our producers to help our policyholders reduce electrical fire risk and protect their families.”

In addition to fire prevention, Ting also provides real-time alerts for power outages and assistance for frozen pipe prevention as part of its commitment to helping keep families safe and informed.

“We are proud to offer Ting to our clients because it gives homeowners peace of mind and allows us to deliver even greater value,” said Dick Gibbs, VP of Sales at Hartwig Moss Insurance Agency, one of SageSure’s distribution partners. “By helping our clients prevent losses before they happen, we are not only protecting their homes; we are protecting their families and futures. Ting is more than just a safety device—it is a key differentiator that sets SageSure apart in a crowded market. It’s the kind of innovation that makes us proud to represent SageSure.”

“We're thrilled to partner with SageSure to bring Ting to even more homes,” shared Bob Marshall, Whisker Labs Co-Founder and CEO. “Ting has already been deployed to over 1 million homes and saved over 20,000 policyholders from potentially devastating fires. This partnership not only helps keep families safe but also strengthens the relationship between policyholders, their insurance providers, and insurance representatives by offering a preventative, technology-driven solution.”

Eligible SageSure policyholders will receive a free Ting plug-in sensor, the Ting app, up to three years of free fire prevention service, and a $1,000 credit for labor repair costs of Ting-identified hazards. SageSure plans to expand the program to more states soon. To learn more, visit sagesure.com/ting.

About SageSure

SageSure is one of the largest managing general underwriters focused on catastrophe-exposed property in the US. Dedicated to serving producers and carrier partners, SageSure provides highly differentiated residential and commercial solutions, innovative service and claims management, and market-leading buying experiences. A leader in catastrophe risk underwriting and exposure management, SageSure operates in 16 states, protects more than 815,000 policyholders, and manages more than $2.3 billion of inforce premium. To learn more, visit sagesure.com.

About Whisker Labs

Whisker Labs develops cutting-edge sensor technology to protect families, homes, and communities by predicting and helping prevent electrical fires while also monitoring the resiliency and safety of the U.S. electrical grid. Through a single DIY sensor plugged into a wall outlet, Ting, Whisker Labs' flagship solution, enables intelligent detection, localization, and mitigation of hazards before they can start a fire. As one of the fastest growing grid IoT networks, Ting is proven to prevent 80% of electrical fires, reducing home fire losses and saving lives across the U.S. every day. For more information, please visit www.whiskerlabs.com.