Bungii and Nash Announce On-Demand, Large Item Delivery Partnership

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bungii, a nationwide big and bulky delivery provider, has announced a partnership with logistics orchestration platform Nash to help businesses streamline operations, consolidate costs and improve performance. The partnership allows retailers to tap into an on-demand, nationwide delivery network that is exclusively built for large items.

Harnessing the interoperability of the Bungii and Nash platforms, the partnership gives businesses the operational flexibility and real-time visibility they need to effectively manage seasonal delivery demands and meet evolving consumer expectations.

Bungii, through its robust network of certified large item delivery professionals, provides hyperlocal delivery service in more than 80 markets nationwide. With same-day, next-day and scheduled delivery options and a wide range of service levels, Bungii offers the flexibility and scalability retailers need to provide a differentiated delivery experience.

“Big and bulky delivery continues to be one of the most significant challenges in retail logistics,” said Bungii CEO Ben Jackson. “This partnership allows retailers to take advantage of our on-demand delivery network while leveraging the Nash platform to streamline carrier management and more effectively manage last-mile delivery costs.”

Nash provides the digital infrastructure retailers need to manage big and bulky delivery alongside small parcels, on-demand food, and everything in between. The platform connects to over 1,000 global delivery providers and supports more than 100 million deliveries each year. With AI trained on delivery-level data, Nash makes real-time decisions that improve performance, from dispatching the right provider to rerouting based on constraints. With Bungii integrated into the network, retailers can scale big and bulky delivery with the same control, visibility, and reliability they rely on across their entire product catalog.

“Partnering with Bungii brings greater scale and control to big and bulky delivery for retailers,” said Nash CEO Mahmoud Ghulman. “This category is among the most complex in retail logistics, often requiring separate systems, fleets, and hands-on coordination. By combining Bungii’s nationwide coverage with Nash’s orchestration platform, retailers can manage big and bulky alongside same-day, parcel, and returns in one place. The result is more control, speed, and resilience across the board.”

About Nash

Nash is digital infrastructure for logistics orchestration, transforming how leading retailers, grocers, restaurants, and platforms manage delivery. From big and bulky fulfillment to same-day, shipping, and returns, Nash supports every delivery type through one unified platform by enabling hybrid orchestration of internal fleets and third-party providers, and connecting retailers to a global network of 1,000+ national and local delivery partners. Nash's tools manage the full delivery lifecycle from checkout and dispatch to tracking, communication, and resolution with speed and clarity. Powered by AI trained on hundreds of millions of deliveries, Nash acts in real time as front-line support and decision-maker to reduce delays, contain costs, and improve reliability across the delivery chain. To learn more, visit usenash.com.

About Bungii

Bungii is a last-mile leader that unlocks on-demand, big and bulky delivery to help businesses maximize operational efficiency and improve financial performance. Leveraging novel technology and a nationwide delivery network, our platform plugs into existing infrastructure to make the final mile faster, smarter and more cost effective.